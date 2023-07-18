KEY POINTS Fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet sent protest trucks to SM Entertainment's building

ReVeluvs are demanding better treatment for Red Velvet members

ReVeluvs organized Twitter parties to protest against SM Entertainment's management of the group

Red Velvet fans are trending several hashtags on Twitter as they protest SM Entertainment's management of the group.

On Tuesday, Red Velvet fans – more popularly known as ReVeluvs – organized various Twitter parties, tagging SM Entertainment and Red Velvet's official accounts.

While South Korean ReVeluvs focused their attention on sending protest trucks to the front of SM Entertainment's building, international fans participated in the protest by trending the hashtags "#LetUsTasteRedVelvet3_0" and its South Korean version "#레드벨벳도_삼쩜영_맛좀봅시다," as well as the phrases "Red Velvet Deserves Better," "Better Treatment for Red Velvet" and "Red Velvet Trucks D2."

Our tagline is trending #16 Worldwide.



RED VELVET TRUCKS D2#레드벨벳도_삼쩜영_맛좀봅시다 #LetUsTasteRedVelvet3_0 pic.twitter.com/HK6j888ImQ — RVElites | R to V (@rvelites) July 18, 2023

The phrase "Red Velvet Trucks D2" trended at No. 16 on Twitter worldwide.

In the Philippines, the same phrase took the third spot on the trends list, followed by the hashtag "#레드벨벳도_삼쩜영_맛좀봅시다" at the fourth spot.

레드벨벳 처우개선 트럭총공 1일차

SM에 시위트럭 도착했습니다 🚚🚛 pic.twitter.com/20R6JaM5VA — DC 레드벨벳의레벨업 갤러리 (@red_velvet_gall) July 17, 2023

The trucks are in front of SM!



Our Queens deserve better!

Better Treatment for Red Velvet!#레드벨벳도_삼쩜영_맛좀봅시다#LetUsTasteRedVelvet3_0@RVsmtown @SMTOWNGLOBALpic.twitter.com/1mEOYzvTXA — ReVeluv Union | The ReVe Festival - Birthday (@reveluvunion) July 17, 2023

Protest trucks demanding improvements in the company's treatment of Red Velvet were sent Monday and continued on its second day Tuesday.

According to a ReVeluv fan account, the protest trucks will be in front of SM Entertainment's offices until the end of this week.

The trucks are in front of SM!



We contacted dozens of group/solos fanbases and big accounts to be part of this project and already received +30 positive responses.



The only thing left is you. Make sure to be there for the hashtag event in 2h30 🙌💝💛💙💚💜#RedVelvet @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/oIMIFPBFrE — RVElites | R to V (@rvelites) July 17, 2023

Among the many concerns of ReVeluvs are the alleged lack of promotions for Red Velvet, missing schedule notifications, poor management of official SNS accounts, missing information on voting, low-quality lightsticks, out-of-stock album pre-orders, and delayed album release.

ReVeluvs also claimed that another girl group under SM Entertainment is allegedly treated better than Red Velvet fans. With this, ReVeluvs are suggesting that there must also be an official Japanese fan club for the group.

Red Velvet fans also alleged that SM Entertainment's promotions for the group's tour are passive, causing frustration among international fans.

Lastly, fans said Red Velvet members are allegedly getting assailed and urged SM Entertainment to strengthen the protection of its artists from malicious attacks.

red velvet 4Q23:

- tour (undecided)

- full album (undecided) 🙃 pic.twitter.com/rEGqEe9Cpj — 슬린 (@seurrene_) July 16, 2023

Fans are trending the hashtag "#LetUsTasteRedVelvet3_0" in relation to Red Velvet's undecided tour and full album plans.

ReVeluvs are demanding from SM Entertainment a third full album plan for the girl group, especially since Red Velvet is approaching its 10th anniversary.

Despite having been active as a K-pop group for almost 10 years, Red Velvet has released only two full albums so far, leading to fans' demand for a third full album, according to Insight Korea.

Red Velvet debuted under SM Entertainment in August 2014 with the single "Happiness." The girl group originally debuted with four members, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015.

According to Billboard, "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," Dumb Dumb," "Body Talk," "Look," "Butterflies," "Peek-A-Boo," "Automatic" and "Some Love" are some of the girl group's best songs.