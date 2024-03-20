A new trend emerges in the financial sphere, leveraging the cash flow of a whole life insurance policy when investing to pave the way for long-term wealth accumulation and financial freedom. Chris Kirkpatrick, the founder and president of Arizona-based insurance agency LIFE180, spearheads the shift, championing cash flow hacking, a strategy 90 percent of millionaires use to reach their financial goals four times faster.

Chris entered the financial industry in 2009. He witnessed his father-in-law, a seasoned financial advisor with three decades of experience, painstakingly navigate the aftermath of the Great Recession with his clients suffering from significant losses in their portfolios. Recognizing the immense responsibility of financially advising people during such turbulent times made a lasting impression on Chris, prompting him to steer away from that path. He shifted his focus to selling index universal life (IUL) products, eventually becoming the director of business development for a Fortune 1000 IUL company.

Chris dedicated his time to mastering various aspects of the business, including in-depth knowledge of IUL and whole life insurance products. Beyond product expertise, he also honed his marketing, sales, and funnel development skills. After four and a half years, the experienced professional came to a realization that contradicted his initial expectations.

"I had a conversation with a mentor, and he challenged my understanding of IUL. The supposedly brief discussion turned into a four-hour chat that absolutely shattered my preconceived notions about IUL," Chris shared. The IUL product, marketed as a highly beneficial financial tool, fails to deliver its promises given its drawbacks, such as unpredictable returns, high premiums, and additional fees.

Adding to the issue is the tendency of financial advisors to offer outdated advice, which poses detrimental impacts on clients. "I then decided to pursue a path of transparency and education. I created a YouTube channel to educate others about the realities of life insurance," the industry leader remarked. This initiative strengthened Chris' resolve to establish LIFE180, a testament to his newfound mission to depart from the methods employed by the traditional financial system.

The insurance agency is, therefore, dedicated to assisting individuals in achieving financial freedom through the strategic approach of cash flow hacking, which serves as the foundation of the company's services. LIFE180's offerings focus on assisting clients in enhancing their lifestyle while building wealth, all while equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to prosper even amid economic turbulence.

When asked about his future goals, the founder dynamically answered, "I have 450 agents working across the United States, and our goal is to build the largest agency dedicated to helping people achieve financial freedom. I'm passionate about assisting agents in their success, mainly because I've observed a significant lack of training and education in the industry. Insurance companies focus on selling policies rather than equipping agents to serve clients genuinely and solve their problems. So our mission is to establish a whole life insurance agency where our staff can always provide value to clients."

Chris Kirkpatrick acknowledges that the process of learning this approach is both challenging and time-consuming. However, LIFE180 is adamant in enforcing its philosophy of adding value to stakeholders to help them achieve financial success. With this, the trusted insurance agency aims to make a massive impact and extend its services to a million people by gathering 5,000 agents in the next five years.