For 25 years, Remote Quality Bookkeeping has helped small and mid-sized businesses handle their financial operations. With a mission to deliver accurate, secure, cost-effective, and personalized financial support, they leverage cutting-edge technology such as encryption, OCR, and work document management and workflow. Remote Quality Bookkeeping is a collaborative team using industry-specific expertise to ensure clients receive precision and peace of mind.

Remote Quality Bookkeeping is known for catering to various industries, from retail franchises to independent service providers and growing e-commerce ventures, with its comprehensive services. It offers complete back-office solutions, essentially serving as a client's full accounting department. Remote Quality Bookkeeping also delivers individual services like payroll processing, forensic accounting, tax planning assistance, and sales and meals tax reporting. For those seeking unique or complex operations, the firm provides customized accounting workflows and processes.

The Maine-based company stands out for solving challenges small and mid-sized business owners face. Many struggle with the assumption that accounting software alone is enough to keep their finances in order. Unknown to them, without the expertise to ensure accurate input and interpretation, misleading reports are inevitable.

Remote Quality Bookkeeping assists in filling such gaps. It turns raw transaction data from bank accounts, loans, and credit cards into clear, timely financial statements that business owners can use. It avoids communication breakdowns that usually occur in larger, less personalized firms. The firm's streamlined approach meets GAAP regulations, meaning clients aren't left in the dark, whether reconciling accounts, navigating payroll intricacies, or managing complex sales tax obligations.

This commitment to client success has been shaped by founder and president Mark Kilduff since Remote Quality Bookkeeping's early days. The firm's history began when Kilduff was working alongside a tax attorney, helping prepare clients for audits by painstakingly reconstructing financial records from the ground up. That early experience taught him the importance of accuracy, structure, and trust.

After years of traveling from site to site doing hands-on bookkeeping, Kilduff realized the inefficiency of the traditional model. A pivotal moment occurred when he began hosting QuickBooks files on a dedicated server, enabling remote access. When a snowstorm once shut down most of the state but didn't affect his ability to work, Kilduff knew he was onto something. The company was then born, initially named "Remote QuickBooks," before it was changed to Remote Quality Bookkeeping, which captured the firm's essence even better.

The company grew as the demand for reliable, remote financial services increased. Remote Quality Bookkeeping created repeatable systems for common industries to serve large networks of clients. In addition, it maintained flexibility through what it now calls the flexible service model, allowing clients to pick and choose only the services they need. This means clients aren't locked into bundled pricing or cookie-cutter packages. With such agility, a high standard of security, and 24/7 network monitoring, Remote Quality Bookkeeping maintains the intimate, high-touch experience its clientele valued from the beginning.

Remote Quality Bookkeeping remains focused on innovation and value creation. It intends to continue empowering businesses so they can turn their vision into reality. "Reaching our 25th anniversary reflects the trust our clients placed in us, as well as the dedication of our team to never let them down," says Kilduff. "Every financial report we deliver, every question we answer, it all adds up to our mission of helping our clients succeed in the long run."