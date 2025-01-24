Nearly half of Americans who work remotely "at least sometimes" would tell their employer to take the job and shove it if they were required to return to the office, according to a poll released this month.

Seventy-five percent of employed adults with a job that can be done remotely have set up shop at home at least some of the time, a Pew Research Center survey taken in October found.

That's up from the 63% who did so in February 2023.

Of that group, 46% say if they could no longer work from home, they would be "unlikely" to stay at the job, including 26% who say they would be "very unlikely" to remain.

A little more than a third - 36% - say they would "likely" continue to keep the job.

Women were more likely to quit the job than men (49% to 43%), and younger workers between 18-49 were more likely than older workers 50 plus to leave their jobs (50% to 35%) if remote work ended.

The largest percentage belonged to those who work from home all the time.

The survey found that a full 61% of those workers would quit rather than return to the office.