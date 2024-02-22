Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed in a private call with supporters that he has no interest in being the vice president. He mentioned considering another White House run in 2028 during the call.

DeSantis withdrew from the Republican presidential primary last month after losing in Iowa and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

"People were mentioning me [as his vice president]. I'm not doing that," DeSantis asserted during the call, which was first obtained by the New York Post and confirmed by CNN.

Despite recent speculations regarding DeSantis being on Trump's shortlist for vice president, the governor asserted his decision to remain in his current role. DeSantis highlighted that certain individuals seem to be actively pursuing the position but that he is not among them.

"It seems to me, just from watching kind of the body language and stuff, that you have a handful of folks who seem to be auditioning for it," he said.

During the call, DeSantis addressed the selection criteria for a running mate, contrasting his approach with perceived identity politics within Trump's team. "I think my criteria [for running mate] was different than what probably Donald Trump's criteria will be," he added.

"My criteria was, basically, I need someone who can do the job if it came to that, and I would have been the third-youngest president elected so chances are, actuarily I would probably be in pretty good shape, but you never know what else can happen, it's happened before."

"So you need someone who can just go in, day one, no problem, they can do the job."

"I'm not sure that those are necessarily going to be the criteria that Donald Trump uses. I think he's going to probably use different criteria. I've heard that they are looking more at identity politics. I think that's a mistake. I think you should just focus on who you think the best person for the job would be."

Addressing the current conservative political landscape, DeSantis criticized the vetting process for vice presidential candidates by Trump and his team. He attributed attacks from Trump's allies to bitter ex-staffers and expressed concern about how conservative media covers the former president's activities.

Despite ruling out the role of Vice President, DeSantis did not dismiss the possibility of a 2028 presidential bid, keeping the door open for future political ambitions. "I haven't ruled anything out."