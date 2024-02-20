Nikki Haley, positioning herself as the last resort for anti-Trump Republicans, declared on Tuesday that she would not exit the presidential race even as polls indicate a significant gap between her and Trump in upcoming primaries.

"I'm campaigning every day until the last person votes because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for our kids," said Haley.

The former U.N. ambassador framed her candidacy as a battle for something "bigger than myself," shedding tears as she invoked her husband's military service and declared that America was worth fighting for.

"Some of you—perhaps a few of you in the media—came here today to see if I'm dropping out of the race. Well, I'm not. Far from it," Haley said, as per CNN.

Haley criticized Trump extensively, labeling him a "bully" and accusing him of becoming "meaner and more offensive by the day." She argued that Trump is "completely distracted" by legal battles, claiming he's "gotten more unstable and unhinged" and is weak on national security. Undeterred by calls for unity within the party, Haley emphasized she doesn't need Trump's support for her political ambitions.

"I feel no need to kiss the ring, and I have no fear of Trump's retribution. I'm not looking for anything from him," Haley stated, as per Politico.

Speaking four days before the South Carolina primary, Haley positioned herself as a candidate for the faction of the Republican Party wary of Trump. She appealed to the "70 percent of the country" who "doesn't want a Biden-Trump rematch," expressing her willingness to endure criticism for better political discourse.

"I'm willing to take the cuts, the bruises, and the name-calling. Do we really want to spend every day from now until November watching America's two most disliked politicians duke it out? No sane person wants that," Haley asserted, as reported by Politico.

As Haley faces an uphill battle against Trump's popularity, she remains undeterred, rejecting the notion of dropping out and stating, "Dropping out would be the easy route. I've never taken the easy route."

Critics argue that Haley's persistent criticism of Trump contrasts with her acknowledgment that he was the "right president at the right time." Haley countered these claims, stating, "There are those who will try to paint me as never Trump. That's not who I am, never have been."