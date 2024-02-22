President Joe Biden didn't mince words during a fundraiser event in San Francisco on Wednesday night, where he called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a crazy S.O.B" and mocked Donald Trump for comparing himself to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Biden, who mainly focused on environmental concerns at the campaign event, took the opportunity to criticize Putin and Trump.

He expressed concerns about the potential for nuclear conflict but stressed that climate change poses a more significant danger. "We have a crazy S.O.B like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden stated during the campaign event.

Turning his attention to Trump's recent remarks, Biden criticized the former president's comparison of his legal troubles to Navalny's political persecution. "He's comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country's become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. Where the hell does this come from?" Biden questioned.

Biden expressed disbelief at Trump's comments, stating, "If I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you'd all think I should be committed. It's astounding."

Shifting his focus to the broader Republican Party, Biden asserted that the GOP has lost its "American moral center." He praised Rep. Nancy Pelosi, present at the San Francisco event, as the "best speaker there has ever been."

At a second fundraiser in San Francisco on the same day, Biden reiterated the support he claims to have received.

He claimed that foreign leaders have privately expressed their support for his reelection. "As I walk out of meetings, a head of state will find an excuse to come up close ... and say, 'You've got to win.' Not because I'm so special. 'You've got to win because my democracy is at stake if the other guy wins.' Nine heads of state have done that with me," Biden revealed.

"Don't compare me to almighty, compare me to the alternative. This alternative is a different breed of cat."