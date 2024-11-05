A New York State Assembly candidate was arrested outside of a polling location Tuesday when he disobeyed police commands to stop "screaming and yelling."

Jonathan Rinaldi, a GOP candidate running in District 28 for New York's state Assembly was seen holding a "Vote Rinaldi" sign and shouting "Baby killers!" at voters and pedestrians.

The New York Police Department said they gave "numerous commands to a male individual to stop screaming and yelling inside the polling site," according to the New York Post.

"When he refused to stop, he was taken into custody into the 112 Precinct," police told the Post. "A summons for Harassment was issued. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident."

"He's not acceptable in terms of his behavior." Queens GOP Chairman Anthony Nunziato told the the Post of Rinaldi, who he called "out of control."

Nunziato added that Rinaldi had expressed interest in running for city council but would not receive party support. "It's a shame he acts this way, maybe to get attention," he said.

Rinaldi previously gained notoriety as a prolific sperm donator. Called the "Sperminator," Rinaldi has reportedly fathered 18 children through sperm donation.

