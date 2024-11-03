North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum was nailed big time on national TV Sunday as he skewered President Joe Biden for calling Donald Trump supporters "garbage" — then was instantly slapped back with Trump saying the same thing about Harris supporters.

Burgum was outraged, outraged, when Biden, who was stumbling over his words at the time, appeared to refer to Trump supporters last week as "garbage." Biden was complaining about the opening act at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally a week ago when comedian Tony Hinchecliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," which sparked a firestorm of controversy.

An appalled Burgum lit into Biden, not Trump's rally, on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday. He dismissed Hinchcliffe's slur, calling him a "comic that no one's every heard of" — versus the "President of the United States calling half the voters in the country garbage." The governor bashed the "disrespect of this administration for Americans and their concerns."

Host Kristen Welker immediately played a clip of Trump talking about Harris supporters. "It's not her, it's the people that surround her," Trump said at a rally. "They're scum. Absolute garbage."

Welker then wondered: "Is it hypocritical to fixate on President Biden's comments considering Donald Trump used the word 'garbage' to describe Kamala Harris's supporters?"

Burgum's face appeared to freeze on the screen. He didn't say a word about Trump's vicious attack on Harris supporters. Instead, he suddently decided it was a waste of time to "parse" comments — and switched to complaining about North Korean soldiers being used by Russia in the war against Ukraine and America's southern border.

Check it out here: