Nailed! North Dakota Governor Caught In Embarrassing Double Standard In 'Garbage' Attack
After he lashes Biden for calling Trump supporters 'garbage,' Burgum is confronted with a clip showing Trump calling Harris supporters 'scum' and 'absolute garbage'
North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum was nailed big time on national TV Sunday as he skewered President Joe Biden for calling Donald Trump supporters "garbage" — then was instantly slapped back with Trump saying the same thing about Harris supporters.
Burgum was outraged, outraged, when Biden, who was stumbling over his words at the time, appeared to refer to Trump supporters last week as "garbage." Biden was complaining about the opening act at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally a week ago when comedian Tony Hinchecliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," which sparked a firestorm of controversy.
An appalled Burgum lit into Biden, not Trump's rally, on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday. He dismissed Hinchcliffe's slur, calling him a "comic that no one's every heard of" — versus the "President of the United States calling half the voters in the country garbage." The governor bashed the "disrespect of this administration for Americans and their concerns."
Host Kristen Welker immediately played a clip of Trump talking about Harris supporters. "It's not her, it's the people that surround her," Trump said at a rally. "They're scum. Absolute garbage."
Welker then wondered: "Is it hypocritical to fixate on President Biden's comments considering Donald Trump used the word 'garbage' to describe Kamala Harris's supporters?"
Burgum's face appeared to freeze on the screen. He didn't say a word about Trump's vicious attack on Harris supporters. Instead, he suddently decided it was a waste of time to "parse" comments — and switched to complaining about North Korean soldiers being used by Russia in the war against Ukraine and America's southern border.
Check it out here:
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Trump Defends Puerto Rico 'Island Of Garbage' Comedian For Making 'One Little Joke'
-
Did He Just Blow It? Social Media Erupts Over What Trump Does To His Dead Mic
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades
-
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Saw 'Huge' Drop In 2023
-
Striking Boeing Workers Aim To Restore Old Retirement Program
-
New York City Legalizes Jaywalking
-
Charles Schwab To Expand 24-Hour Trading Platform
-
Trump's Election Fraud Claims Raise Alarms Of 2020 Repeat
-
Starbucks Pulls Plug On Olive Oil Coffee After Complaints Of 'Laxative Side Effects'