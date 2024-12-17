The Republican Governors Association, which comprises over half of the country's governors, have vowed to support President-elect Donald Trump's initiative to carry out "the largest deportation operation in American history."

In a joint letter the 26 Republican governors said they "stand united in their support" of Trump's "commitment to make America safe again by addressing the illegal immigration crisis and by deporting individuals who pose a threat to the United States' communities and national security."

"When the Biden Administration refused to secure our borders and uphold the rule of law, it was Republican governors who took action. We mobilized state resources, including law enforcement and National Guard units, to protect Americans from disastrous open border policies and prevent illegal immigration from overwhelming our country," reads a passage of the statement.

The document goes on to say that governors "remain fully committed to supporting the Trump administration's efforts to deport dangerous criminals, gang members, and terrorists who are in this country illegally." "The time for action is now. Together, we will make America safe again," the letter concludes.

Here's the full list of governors who signed the letter:

Governor Kay Ivey (AL)

Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK)

Governor Sarah Sanders (AR)

Governor Ron DeSantis (FL)

Governor Brian Kemp (GA)

Governor Brad Little (ID)

Governor Eric Holcomb (IN)

Governor Kim Reynolds (IA)

Governor Jeff Landry (LA)

Governor Tate Reeves (MS)

Governor Mike Parson (MO)

Governor Greg Gianforte (MT)

Governor Jim Pillen (NE)

Governor Joe Lombardo (NV)

Governor Chris Sununu (NH)

Governor Doug Burgum (ND)

Governor Kevin Stitt (OK)

Governor Mike DeWine (OH)

Governor Kristi Noem (SD)

Governor Bill Lee (TN)

Governor Greg Abbott (TX)

Governor Spencer Cox (UT)

Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA)

Governor Jim Justice (WV)

Governor Mark Gordon (WY).

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said last week the plans require local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE or risk losing state funding.

In contrast, several Democratic governors and mayors have already voiced their opposition to the plans. Among the latest to do so is New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said she opposed deploying the National Guard to support mass deportations and that she will reject all policies that she believes would "wreak havoc" on the state.

Lujan Grisham, however, said she is willing to work with federal authorities to address crimes related to immigration. "We want every resource available that assists with investigations, interdictions, and deportations of convicted felons and those who enter our country and engage in criminal activity," she said, adding that resources to work toward that end are "welcomed."

On Lujan Grisham's side are California officials, who are already taking steps to "Trump-proof" the state ahead of his inauguration. The latest step, taken by the state attorney general last week, prohibits public institutions from cooperating with immigration authorities.