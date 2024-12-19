A Texas representative took to social media to attack a journalist who had been claiming that the legislator was pushing for a pay raise for members of Congress and that he was involved in insider trading within the stock market.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to conservative journalist Nick Sortor after the latter posted a tweet accusing Crenshaw of "spearheading the effort to get a pay raise for Congress."

"DC sources tell me that @DanCrenshawTX is spearheading the effort to get a pay raise for Congress. Last week when he was asked about his stock trading, Crenshaw whined that members of Congress haven't had a pay raise since 2009. Crenshaw ALMOST got his way, with a pay increase for members + benefits being included in today's massive spending boondoggle," Sortor wrote.

"Recently, Crenshaw even said "you have no way to better yourself as a Congressman" without being able to trade stocks. That's INSANE. THIS GUY is responsible for LOADS of the garbage we see being thrown into spending bills," he continued. "All for his own benefit. Time for Eye Patch McCain to go."

🚨 NEW: DC sources tell me that @DanCrenshawTX is spearheading the effort to get a pay raise for Congress



Last week when he was asked about his stock trading, Crenshaw whined that members of Congress haven’t had a pay raise since 2009.



Crenshaw ALMOST got his way, with a pay… pic.twitter.com/YToGixSDb5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 18, 2024

Sortor's post was accompanied by a video of Crenshaw being interviewed by journalists from The Free Press, in which he denies his own involvement in insider trading when asked if he would vote for a ban on Congress members trading stocks.

"I mean, this is like number 1000 on my priority list of things to care about. This is one of those stupid things I've been dragged through the mud on. You know how much f---ing money I've ever had in the stock market? About $20,000," said Crenshaw. "Yet I've been dragged through the mud on this as if, like, there's some insider trading."

Crenshaw vehemently denied this claim, replying to Sortor with an obscenity-filled post in which he disputed Sortor's statements.

"Yeah or maybe you're a f---ing lying piece of shit because I'm not even on the YES list for the whip team. Never have been," Crenshaw wrote. "But hey, whatever gets you pathetic bottom feeders your click bait. F---ing incels."

Yeah or maybe you’re a fucking lying piece of shit because I’m not even on the YES list for the whip team. Never have been. But hey, whatever gets you pathetic bottom feeders your click bait. Fucking incels. https://t.co/nc0i3NwBub — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 19, 2024

In the replies of his own post, Crenshaw began to attack conservative online commentator Catturd, real name Phillip Buchanan, for further insinuating that Crenshaw was involved with insider trading.

"Yeah get it right -Dan Crenshaw is the America-last, Ukraine-first war pig who doesn't need a raise because of all the money he makes when he miraculously became a stock expert since joining Congress," wrote Catturd.

"Anonymous coward like "catturd" talking shit without any evidence. I'm used to it. Sorry I was guy fighting the wars that little bitches like you would never dare to," replied Crenshaw. "One of us has actually served this country and continues to, while losers like you make money being trolls on social media."

"f you think I'm "rich," you're a f---ing idiot. The people getting rich off politics are the "influencers" like Catturd selling their platforms to the highest bidder. Sorry to break to it yall, that's the truth," Crenshaw continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.