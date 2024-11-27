During an appearance on The Free Press Live, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) initially railed against a bill that would ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks, before conceding he would support it.

"Sure, yeah, why not? Don't let us trade stocks. We'll just keep whipping ourselves," Crenshaw stated. "How about we don't make any money either? How about, just cut our paychecks; haven't gotten a pay raise since 2008."

Co-hosts Michael Moynihan and Batya Ungar-Sargon started the interview portion by prompting the conservative congressman to disclose whether he would vote yes on the Prohibit Insider Trading Act, sponsored by Rep. Zachary Nunn (R-Iowa).

"This is like number 1,000 on my priority list of things to care about," Crenshaw began. "This is one of those stupid things that I've been dragged through the mud on. You know how much f--king money I've ever had in the stock market? About $20,000, and yet I've been dragged through the mud on this as if there's been insider trading."

Rep. @DanCrenshawTX when asked if he would vote for a ban on Congressional stock trading:



"This is number 1,000 on my priority list... Sure, why not? Don't let us trade stocks. We'll just keep whipping ourselves—how about we don't make any money either? Just cut our paychecks.... pic.twitter.com/5lNCFQ8C9r — The Free Press (@TheFP) November 26, 2024

He disclosed that his lawyer sent a threatening letter to Fox News after Jesse Waters defamed him for insinuating he was insider trading, which he said is not true.

The congressman then conceded there are cases where the bill may apply, offering Nancy Pelosi's "suspicious timing of her trades" as an example, but added he couldn't think of anyone else.

"Let's make Congress a place where only the millionaires can actually afford to do the job. This is a wonderful idea. Let's just keep doing that," Crenshaw continued.

Ultimately, he reiterated he would vote for the ban.

"Who cares. It doesn't matter to me because I don't have any f--king money to put in the stock market unlike the bulls--t headlines that have been written about me," Crenshaw bitterly noted.

Originally published by Latin Times