Republican Senator Mocked For Embracing Trump AG Pick After Claiming Gaetz Showed Off Videos 'Of The Girls He Slept With'
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is facing backlash online after proclaiming his willingness to support President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general pick, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whose character has been publicly criticized by Mullin in the past.
Trump announced his selection of Gaetz to serve as Attorney General, prompting a CNN appearance from Mullins. He was asked if he'd vote to confirm the appointment.
"There's no question that we've had our differences," Mullin acknowledged.
In October 2023, Mullins criticized Gaetz's conduct in a live CNN appearance after allegations surfaced that Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking a minor.
"There's a reason why no one defended him," Mullin said at the time, alleging that Gaetz showed off videos of "the girls he had slept with."
However, in light of Trump's election, Mullins seemed willing to let go of past "differences."
"I completely trust President Trump's decision making on this one," Mullin said. "There's a lot of questions that are going to be out there. He's gotta answer those questions and hopefully he's able to answer the questions right...then we'll go through the confirmation process."
On social media platform X, users replied to footage of Mullin's new attitude toward Gaetz with scorn, repeatedly sharing 2023 video footage where Mullins took a firm stance against Gaetz.
"What a difference a year makes," one user commented along with the Oct. 4, 2023 video. "Is this the same guy?" read the text above another share of the video.
Commenters mocked Mullin for "cowardice," accusing him of "folding" to court Trump's favor.
Many expressed frustration that the media and Mullin were normalizing Gaetz and other controversial figures following Trump's election.
Many believed Mullin's change of tune to be politically motivated and anticipated seeing similar recanting from other GOP politicians.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
