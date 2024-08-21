RFK Jr. To Drop Out Of Race, Endorse Trump: Report
Third-party presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. plans to drop out of the race and endorse former President Donald Trump, according to a report by NBC News.
Citing sources close to both campaigns, NBC reported that Kennedy will officially announce his decision to withdraw from the election on Friday near Phoenix, where Trump is scheduled to appear for a fundraising event.
RFK Jr.'s campaign teased a major announcement regarding "his path forward" at a possible joint press conference. Trump has been seeking the third-party candidate's endorsement with talks of a possible job in his administration.
Trump and Kennedy met last month in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention. Trump's vice presidential nominee JD Vance said the two campaigns have been in communications about an endorsement deal.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
