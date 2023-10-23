KEY POINTS RIIZE surprised its fans with a comeback announcement

The group will release the new track "Talk Saxy" on Friday

RIIZE made its debut in September under SM Entertainment

K-Pop's freshest new boyband RIIZE stunned the K-Pop community with its latest announcement about its comeback after officially debuting under SM Entertainment in September.

On Sunday, the seven-member pop boy group revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that it would release a new track, titled "Talk Saxy," on Friday at 6 p.m. KST. To excite the fans even more, it dropped a photo teaser and a clip from the track's official music video.

In the photo, Wonbin, Seunghan, Shotaro, Sohee, Sungchan, Eunseok and Anton could be seen facing against the camera wearing matching silver tops with their names written on the back. The members also wore matching black jogger pants with a large "RIIZE" font.

Meanwhile, the clip offered a taste of RIIZE's new track, which featured a heavily hip-hop-inspired beat. Though only the silhouettes of the members were visible, they gave a glimpse of "Talk Saxy's" choreography, which seemed like a mixture of complex footwork and swag movements.

"Talk Saxy" comes after the success of RIIZE's debut single "Get A Guitar," which debuted at No. 1 on one of Japan's biggest music charts named Oricon two weeks after it premiered on Sept. 4.

The track also made an impressive debut internationally as it claimed the top spot on iTunes' Top Songs chart in several countries across the globe, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Peru, Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Soompi. Meanwhile, it entered the top 10 in about 19 different regions, such as Japan, Hong Kong, Chile, and New Zealand, among others.

"Get A Guitar" recorded a total of 1,016,849 album copies sold, making it the second highest-selling album by a rookie band for a debut album. It was bested by ZEROBASEONE's "Youth In The Shade," which peaked at 1.8 million units sold in July.

Proving to be one of the most anticipated K-Pop groups of the fifth generation, RIIZE set the record as the fastest K-Pop group to reach 1 million followers on Instagram before its official debut. As of late, it already has 2.2 million followers on the social media platform.