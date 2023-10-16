KEY POINTS RIIZE departed Seoul on Friday for an overseas schedule in Japan

The members returned to Seoul via the Gimpo International Airport on Sunday

Someone uploaded the situation of the group's arrival on an online community

RIIZE's return to Seoul on Sunday night after an overseas schedule in Japan was welcomed with a commotion, where the members experienced being pushed, leaving fans concerned for the group's safety.

As seen in a post uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the RIIZE members and their bodyguards got pushed while making their way out. Some people from the crowd failed to maintain order as they tried to get closer to the group.

The video was also shared on an online community in South Korea, generating around 500 comments from netizens.

"What a mess," one user commented, while another said, "Those stick fangirls (fangirls who stick their bodies to the members) and the photographers all know when they will arrive. They'll end up hurting the members like that."

"Don't any of them get a reality check after this? This is freaking hilarious," stated another one. A fourth user commented, "At this rate, even the bodyguards would need [their own] bodyguards."

"For real, this is how singers end up hating their fans," a fifth user opined.

In another video, an Anton fan cam, it was seen that though the bodyguards were protecting the boys, the members still got mobbed since some fans kept pushing the people trying to get close.

In one part of the clip, Anton was seen gesturing with his hands, seemingly telling the crowd to keep calm.

WHEN WILL SM REALISE THEY NEED TO INVEST MORE ON BODYGUARDS LIKE HELLO???!!! https://t.co/XW3AfdGffj — 🐈‍⬛ (@antonleekr) October 15, 2023

Meanwhile, on X, BRIIZE – RIIZE fans – voiced their concerns and demanded the boys' agency, SM Entertainment, do its job in protecting its artists.

"This is just a mess up. My blood is boiling. @SMTOWNGLOBAL, do something," one fan tweeted, while another said, "Anton got pushed too hard. Look at his reaction! This is so frustrating. RIIZE does not deserve this. SM [Entertainment], hire more bodyguards."

"When will SM realize they need to invest more in bodyguards like hello??!!" commented a third fan.

Other fans reminded everyone to keep a respectful distance and suggested ways to tighten the security of idols in the airport.

"This is so f---ed. I don't understand how people are still allowed to wait for idols when this s--- keeps happening. STOP WAITING FOR IDOLS AT THE AIRPORT," stated one fan. "Close the airport for non-passengers," suggested another.

"Let them walk properly! Just zoom your f---ing cameras if you all want to have content," said a different supporter.

Another fan commented, "They need a law around this airport situation because this is crazy. [There is] no reason why idols should be getting mobbed like this."

Per NewsenTV's coverage of RIIZE's departure from Seoul last Friday, the group's departure was more orderly. The fans and the crowd stayed behind the safety lines as the members made their way to their flight.

RIIZE left Seoul via the Gimpo International Airport for an overseas schedule in Japan.