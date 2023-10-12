KEY POINTS SM Entertainment's newest seven-member boy group, RIIZE, made its debut on Sept. 4

A new photo of RIIZE member Seunghan with his alleged girlfriend surfaced online

Someone who claimed to be Seunghan's high school classmate came to his defense

RIIZE member Seunghan was involved in another controversy when a screenshot of his alleged livestream with his rumored girlfriend leaked in an online community.

In the now-deleted post, which was reposted by pannchoa, someone uploaded a screenshot of a KakaoTalk chat room reportedly showing a screen capture of Seunghan allegedly doing an Instagram live broadcast with his alleged girlfriend, whose identity was not revealed.

Along with the alleged screen capture of the three-way Instagram Live was a message saying, "Even after debuting, he's been secretly going on Insta Live with his girlfriend."

Seeing that only four people were viewing the alleged Insta Live based on the screenshot, some fans and netizens commented that the RIIZE member should start filtering out his acquaintances.

"[Four] viewers. Oh, he knows exactly who the snitch is," one fan commented, while another said, "He needs to clean out his camp."

"Seunghan needs to remove some people from his life [because] who keeps airing out his business. Damn," a third fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, after the alleged screen capture leaked online, someone claiming to be Seunghan's high school classmate made a post to defend the rookie idol. The post has since been deleted, but pannchoa reposted it as well.

"I am writing this with a sad heart because I recently came across an article that had no basis and was written to slander Seunghan," the uploader stated.

The uploader claimed that the post saying Seunghan secretly did an Instagram Live with his alleged girlfriend had no basis.

"Firstly, I watched the live broadcast at the time, and the person who broadcasted with him was not his girlfriend but Seunghan's acquaintance. Second, the Instagram broadcast was done last year, before his debut," the uploader countered the accusations against Seunghan.

After clearing out the accusations against his high school classmate, the uploader shared good words about the 20-year-old RIIZE member.

"Seunghan is a really kind kid, has a good personality and is passionate about everything... I would appreciate it if you could look kindly at Seunghan and support him. [He] is currently working hard and doing his best," the uploader wrote.

Attached with the post were alleged photos of the uploader with Seunghan to show that they really knew each other personally.

RIIZE fans – known as BRIIZE – tweeted their opinions and pointed out that K-netizens and K-media should "leave Seunghan alone."

Seunghan was previously embroiled in a controversy when his alleged past photos with a girl made rounds online. Before debuting with RIIZE on Sept. 4, Seunghan apologized for his past actions while his agency announced that it would take legal action for the leaked photos.

SM Entertainment has yet to issue a statement about this new accusation involving Seunghan.