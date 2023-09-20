KEY POINTS BigHit Music recently announced the renewal of BTS' contracts

The group will release new music upon its return by 2025

BTS leader RM confirmed that the group will return by 2025

ARMYs could expect to see more of BTS in the future, especially after the completion of the members' mandatory military service in South Korea — hopefully by 2025.

On Wednesday, BigHit Music announced that all seven members of the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will renew their individual contracts and continue making music as a group and solo artists from 2025 onward.

"With the renewal of their contracts, we are looking forward to supporting BTS' group activities expected in 2025," HYBE said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC will provide all support necessary to continue to expand and elevate BTS' presence."

Each member is expected to sign their contract sequentially, given that some are still finishing their solo projects. Others, most notably Jin and J-Hope, have already started their service. Suga, for his part, will begin his military duty on Friday. The mandatory service is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

Though the other four members have yet to announce their enlistment, the same report noted that they would complete their mandatory service over the next years and that their hiatus would end by 2025.

The leader of the group, RM, also confirmed the return of BTS by 2025, taking to his personal Instagram account to share the phrase "#ARMY, 2025," along with two purple heart emojis. He also tagged his group's official social media page. Before confirming their return date, he also shared a photo of his exclusive contract with BigHit.

To celebrate the good news, BigHit Music also donated KRW 1 billion ($748,870) to the Korean Committee for UNICEF, in support of its "Love Myself" campaign — a collaboration with BTS that launched in 2017. This was a gesture of gratitude toward BTS and its fans — known as ARMYs.

BTS first made its debut under BigHit Entertainment — now known as HYBE — in 2013. From there, its popularity slowly skyrocketed and expanded to the international scene, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

By 2018, the members decided to renew their contracts more than a year before their original contracts were scheduled to expire — given that a standard contract in the K-Pop industry lasts for about seven years. This marks BTS' second contract renewal with the company.