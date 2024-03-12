KEY POINTS Hur said in his report that Biden did disclose confidential documents improperly

He said there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute the Democratic leader

Hur described Biden as a "well-meaning elderly man with poor memory"

Tensions are high in the White House as Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, is set to testify before the Republican-run House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

In Hur's 388-page report, he concluded following a yearlong probe that Biden did mishandle classified documents and disclosed classified information as a private citizen improperly by sharing information with a ghostwriter after his vice presidency.

However, his report focused on his conclusion that there wasn't enough evidence to have the U.S. president prosecuted. He also indicated that he wouldn't have pursued charges against Biden even if he was given the authority by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict a sitting president.

Observers are expecting the GOP-led committee to pepper Hur with questions centered on his assessment of the 81-year-old Democratic leader's cognitive abilities – a major vulnerability that Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has been pinpointing for the past several years.

Following interviews with the president, Hur described Biden as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory." He added that Biden's memory was at times "significantly limited" and "hazy."

A congressional aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private sessions told the Associated Press that Democrats are looking to be aggressive during their interrogation of Hur. They reportedly want to underline the fact that despite the inappropriate commentary about Biden's age and cognitive abilities, Hur ultimately concluded the president was not to be implicated of any criminal wrongdoing.

Republicans, on the other hand, are expected to use Hur's assessment to argue further that Biden is unfit for the nation's top leadership seat. After all, Biden's age has become a major attack point for the GOP since the president announced he will race toward a second term.

In Biden's annual physical examination last month, he was declared "fit for duty," and was found to be "healthy, rigorous" and fit for the work the presidency demands.