KEY POINTS Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland after the report's release

Other Republican lawmakers took to Twitter calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked

Biden slammed Special Counsel Robert Hur's report that concluded he had poor memory in a primetime address Thursday

Republican lawmakers are calling for the removal of President Joe Biden under the 25th Amendment after the release of the special counsel Robert Hur's report Thursday that decided not to criminally charge Biden for mishandling classified documents but portrayed him as an elderly man with a poor memory.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday night in a letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, about her "grave concerns" following Special Counsel Robert Hur's "alarming" report.

"After concluding that President Biden knowingly and willfully removed, mishandled, and disclosed classified documents repeatedly over a period of decades, Mr. Hur nevertheless recommended that charges not be brought against him," Tenney wrote. "Special Counsel's reasoning was alarming."

"He recited numerous instances in which President Biden exhibited dramatically compromised mental faculties and concluded that a jury would be likely to perceive President Biden as a sympathetic and forgetful old man," she added.

Biden "most seemingly lacks the ability to execute his presidential responsibilities," Tenney said and added, "it is incumbent upon you to explore proceedings to remove the President pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution. President Biden needs to be charged, or he needs to be removed."

The 25th Amendment is a procedure for replacing the president in the event of death, removal, resignation, incapacitation or any circumstance where the president is declared unfit to fulfill presidential duties.

When Trump was in office, similar calls were made for the 25th Amendment to be invoked following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Following Hur's report, Republican Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) also took to Twitter to declare that it's time for the Biden's cabinet to remove him from office by invoking the 25th amendment.

This report labels Biden as a “well meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”



That does not describe someone who should be the Commander in Chief of our armed forces and the defender of American freedoms. It’s time for his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. https://t.co/zFFTWnDAtI — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 8, 2024

If ever there were a time to invoke



the 25th Amendment,



wouldn’t that time be now? https://t.co/xJYrdW4o7r — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2024

Time for the 25th Amendment — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 8, 2024

Reps. Mary Miller (Ill.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) also called for his resignation or for the invoking of the 25th Amendment.

For the safety of our nation, Joe Biden must resign. He could not remember basic facts about his life. He is not competent to remain as Commander-in-Chief & every day that he remains, he puts America at risk. If he won't resign, the Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/ZN7bJM5uZk — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 8, 2024

The Special Counsel’s report exposing that Joe Biden’s mental decline is so severe that he can not stand trial means he is unfit for office.



We must demand either the 25th amendment be invoked or impeachment. https://t.co/HQT8hGVBua — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2024

In a televised address to the nation hours after the report was released, Biden slammed Hur's report stating "My memory is fine."

"Take a look at what I've done since I've become president," he added.

Biden also defended his re-election campaign, saying he is the "most qualified person in this country to be president."