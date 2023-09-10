KEY POINTS BLACKPINK Rosé attended Taylor Swift's album release party in NYC last week

Fans speculate that a collaboration between Rosé and Swift might happen soon

Other stars at the event include Hayley Williams, Sabrina Carpenter and Sadie Sink

BLACKPINK member Rosé was spotted leaving a famous recording studio in New York City last week minutes before Taylor Swift, fueling speculations from fans — known as BLINKS — that a collaboration could be in the works.

Twitter user @eleven_digits took to its page to share a video of the 26-year-old New Zealand-born singer seen outside the iconic Electric Lady Studios about to ride her vehicle. Interestingly, a few moments later, the 33-year-old pop superstar was also spotted leaving the same studio. Both stars donned black-themed ensembles.

It has been reported that Swift held a small party at the studio on Friday for an album release, per Allkpop. It was attended by other renowned musicians who are also close to the "Midnights" hitmaker, such as Hayley Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevingne, Gracie Abrams, Sadie Sink, and married couple Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, among others.

However, because of Rosé's unexpected appearance, some fans seemed to think that the crossover hinted at a special project in the works. They have also taken to a famous online forum site to discuss the purpose of the "On The Ground" singer's attendance, given that she was not spotted alongside other BLACKPINK members — Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa.

"The list of guests for that event are literally Taylor's people...including her producer. Maybe there will be a collab?" one user commented.

Another wrote, "I just find it so amazing and unbelievable. I hope that they do a collaboration soon."

"Taylor's best friend and executive producer followed Rosé and liked Rosé a lot, so there's a good chance she'll do some activities with her," a third user speculated, attaching a screenshot of Antonoff's Instagram profile that showed he was following the singer-dancer.

"Even if this may not signal a collab, I'm just happy that Rosé attended [Swift's] event," a fourth user stated, while another wrote, "I'm a Swiftie, so I am just so happy to see an overlap with a Korean artist. I hope that she can visit Korea after becoming a closer friend with Rosé."

The original video also made rounds on Twitter, sparking excited and shocked reactions from fans. It has also accumulated about 279,300 views and 4,591 likes as of press time.

"I need their collab right NOW," one user said.

Another wrote, "[OH MY GOSH]!! SCREAMING!! Taylor Swift and Rosé together, imagine if they did a collab it [would] be a dream come true. Speechless [right now], still can't process!!!"

Swift is currently preparing for the release of her next re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version), on Oct. 27. Meanwhile, Rosé and her bandmates are slated to perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 16 and 17 for the "finale" of their "Born Pink" world tour.