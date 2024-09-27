Read more JD Vance Refuses To Condemn Tucker Carlson For Interviewing, Praising Holocaust Denier

Comedian Roseanne Barr borrowed from bonkers QAnon conspiracy theories and allegations about Haitian migrants in Ohio to go on an extended rant that "they eat babies" and "drink human blood" during a discussion with the disgraced former Fox News host.

"They eat babies. That is not bulls--t. That's true," Barr told Carlson during the sit-down Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas, although it was unclear whom "they" referred to during her screed.

"It's not just the dogs and the cats. There are full-on vampires, and everybody still thinks I'm crazy. But I'm not crazy. They're full-on vampires. They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood. They do, Tucker, stop staring at me like that," she said.

"Freaking me out, man" Carlson said.

"Because you spent your life in the entertainment business, so I think you have some authority on this," he added.

Barr, 71, continued her tirade by describing the plight of children she was in mental institutions with over the years who belonged to and were abused by cults that were covered up in the media.

She said she was going to pray to God that He "opens everybody's eyes in this country."

Barr said she hopes God acts in time for the November presidential election.

"By the time we go in to vote for Trump that he will open up everybody's eyes and they will stop pretending to be asleep. You know what they say. You can't wake people up that are pretending to be asleep," the star of the eponymous hit sitcom that ran for 10 years on television in the '80s and '90s said.

"But I pray to God, please wake up. Even those who are pretending to be asleep with the irrefutable truth of what the worst people on this planet are really up to. They are really up to that. They're doing it. There are so many victims. There are so many victims!" she claimed.

The mysterious and cult-like QAnon adherents accept as true that Democrats prey on children and that Trump is the hero fighting against the "deep state" cabal in Washington, D.C.

The far-right group was also behind the PizzaGate conspiracy theory that alleged that Hillary Clinton and Democratic elites were operating a Satanic child sex-trafficking ring out of the basement of a pizza parlor in D.C.

In 2016, a gunman showed up at the restaurant and fired his AR-15 rifle into a closet while investigating the loony rumor.

As for the supposed pet noshing, both Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have pushed the debunked theory that Haitian migrants are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio.

Trump highlighted the unfounded rumors on national television earlier this month during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.