A federal judge in Manhattan is expected to rule Thursday whether Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, will have to surrender Yankees memorabilia and a Palm Beach condo to two Georgia election workers he defamed, according to a report.

The women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, won a $148 million defamation suit against the former New York City mayor after the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani, 80, falsely accused the mother and daughter of manipulating ballots in Georgia as part of Trump's claims that the election was stolen.

Guiliani has been ordered to surrender millions of dollars in assets, including his Manhattan apartment, which is valued at $3.5 million, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a collection of Yankees World Series rings, among other items.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman is expected to rule whether Giuliani must turn over the condo and the rings to pay down the defamation judgment, the New York Times reported.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and US attorney who has been held in contempt of court twice by two different judges, is expected to testify. As is his son, Andrew, who he claims to have gifted the rings to despite claiming ownership of them in a bankruptcy filing.

Because of Giuliani's resistance to complying with the award, jail is a possibility, although it remains an extreme option for the judge, Stephen Gillers, a professor emeritus at New York University School of Law, told the New York Times.

Lawyers for the two women have also not pressed on jailing Giuliani, focusing more on getting him to pay the judgment.

"Rudy is on the streets today only because the judges have acted with self-restraint," Gillers said.

Giuliani's lawyers claim he has mostly made good on complying with the order but has been swamped by demands from other criminal and civil cases connected to Trump's 2020 election loss.