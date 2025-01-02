Rudy Giuliani fights to keep a pair of sports memorabilia items –- the New York Yankees World Series rings given to him by the team's late owner, George Steinbrenner -- that he was ordered to surrender after losing a defamation case.

The man once dubbed "America's Mayor," can't seem to gain solid ground during his unprecedented fall from grace that includes losing his law license in New York and his disbarment in Washington, D.C.

Giuliani, known as a Bronx Bombers fan, said he can't give up the championship rings for the 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2000 World Series, because technically they no longer belong to him.

In sworn testimony during an eight-hour deposition, Giuliani said the jewels belonged to his son, Andrew, 38, in another brazen move by Giuliani's legal team to prevent turning in valuable possessions to a bankruptcy court, reported the Associated Press.

He said when Steinbrenner gave him the rings he insisted on paying for them and told the owner, "These are for Andrew."

Giuliani said he gave the rest of the rings to Andrew in 2018 at a birthday party after he came to the superstitious conclusion.

"I stopped wearing them after the Yankees stopped winning because it was no longer working," he said. "And then I wasn't using them anymore."

The rings, which commemorate the Bronx Bomber's four championships in five years during Giuliani's tenure as mayor of New York, are valued at $27,000.

Giuliani also refuses to turn over eight watches that are in his possession (despite listing that he owns 26 watches in a bankruptcy filing), a shirt autographed by baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, and a photo signed by Yankee right fielder Reggie Jackson.

Giuliani's assets are being taken away from him to satisfy a $148 million judgment in a defamation case where two former Georgia election employees, mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, sued him over his lies about them involving president Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

Giuliani is scheduled to attend a contempt hearing in Manhattan federal court on Friday because he didn't turn over the lease to his New York City apartment in a timely manner.

A January 16 court date set by Judge Lewis J. Liman will determine the outcome of the World Series rings and Giuliani's $3 million condominium in Palm Beach, Florida.

Giuliani has already surrendered a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500 convertible car (without the title) previously owned by Lauren Bacall.

In November, Giuliani, who once spent $12,000 on cigars in five months, pleaded to a judge that he has "no cash," while noting that he's "not impoverished" instead "everything I have is tied up."

In June, Hunter Biden, the son of president Joe Biden, dropped his lawsuit against the disgraced mayor and his team, involving the recovery of his laptop that spawned the best-selling book Laptop From Hell by Miranda Devine.