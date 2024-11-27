Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, on the hook for a $148 million judgment for defaming two Georgia election workers, pleaded in court that "I have no cash," prompting a stinging rebuke from the judge.

Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, attended a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday over his failure to pay the judgment to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, Georgia poll workers he defamed during the 2020 presidential election.

Judge Lewis Liman said Giuliani, 80, was not complying with the court's order, noting that the former U.S. attorney had yet to turn over the title to the 1980 Mercedes Benz once owned by Lauren Bacall to Freeman and Moss, the Associated Press reported.

"A car without a title is meaningless. Your client is a competent person. He was the US attorney in the district. The notion that he can't apply for a title certificate," Lewis told Giuliani's lawyer, Joseph Cammarata.

Giuliani interjected to accuse the judge of making incorrect assumptions about him and said he had applied for a duplicate copy of the title but that it had not arrived.

"The implication I've been not diligent about it is totally incorrect," Giuliani said angrily. "The implication you make is against me and every implication against me is wrong."

"I'm not impoverished. Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car. I don't have a credit card. I don't have cash. I can't get to bank accounts that truly would be mine because they have put ... stop orders on, for example, my Social Security account, which they have no right to do," he continued.

Liman warned Giuliani's lawyers about their client interrupting the hearing, saying "he's not going to be permitted to speak and the court will take action."

He said Giuliani could represent himself or allow his lawyers to do so, adding that if Giuliani wants to speak he can be sworn in as a witness.

Liman also refused a request to delay a trial set for Jan. 16 to determine whether Giuliani must give Freeman and Moss his Florida home and four New York Yankees World Series rings.

"My client regularly consults and deals directly with President-elect Trump on issues that are taking place as the incoming administration is afoot as well as (the) inauguration," Cammarata told the judge, the AP reported. "My client wants to exercise his political right to be there."

Liman rejected the request, saying Giuliani's "social calendar" provided no reason to postpone the trial.