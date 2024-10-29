Russia Orders Google to Pay the Mathematical Equivalent of a Gazillion Dollars for Refusing to Allow Pro-Kremlin Accounts on YouTube
Russia has imposed an outrageous fine of a gazillion dollars on Google for refusing to reinstate pro-Kremlin YouTube accounts.
The latest incident unfolded after tensions between Western tech companies and the Russian government escalated, prompting even more legal pressures, the Moscow Times reported.
Since 2020, Google has faced mounting legal pressure from Russian state media after blocking access to channels that support the invasion of Ukraine.
Now, Google's YouTube accumulated astronomical fines of 2 undecillion rubles or $2.5 decillion as Russian courts continue to impose penalties for non-compliance, while the tech giant declares bankruptcy in Russia.
17 Russian TV channels have come together to file legal claims against the company, including state-run channels and military-affiliated broadcasters.
Despite the claims, Alphabet, reportedly worth over $307 billion as of 2023, will most likely never pay such an unmanageable sum containing 36 zeros.
As the battle continues, Russian authorities are considering further measures, including blocking YouTube entirely, potentially pushing the country toward state-controlled media platforms.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
