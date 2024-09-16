Ryan Wesley Routh Stalked Tree Line Of Trump's Golf Course For Nearly 12 Hours, Cell Data Shows
Cell phone data showed Routh was in "the vicinity of the area along the tree line" of the golf club from 1:59 a.m. until 1:31 p.m. on Sunday
Newly surfaced details are shedding more light on what occurred in the hours leading up to the second attempt on former President Donald Trump's life in as many months.
In a federal criminal complaint filed by the U.S. against Ryan Wesley Routh, the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, it was revealed that Routh hid in bushes near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for nearly 12 hours before the attack.
The complaint stated that cell phone data showed Routh was in "the vicinity of the area along the tree line" of the golf club from 1:59 a.m. until 1:31 p.m. on Sunday.
Routh was discovered by a Secret Service agent who was walking the perimeter of the golf club when he saw what appeared to be the end of a rifle jutting out from the tree line. The agent shot in Routh's direction, which led to him fleeing the area in a Nissan vehicle.
Police found a digital camera, two bags, a loaded SKS-style 7.62 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food, according to the complaint. The serial number on the rifle was reportedly "obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye."
Routh is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
