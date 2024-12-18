A suspected car thief's escape attempt ended with an unexpected twist when Santa Claus, volunteering at a church in Alabama, detained the suspect and handed him over to deputies.

Deputies in Jefferson County were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Sunday, December 15, near Forestdale Bend Road and Roberta Road when they received an alert about a stolen Nissan Altima in the vicinity,

The vehicle was spotted pulling into a church on Hillcrest Road. While the passenger of the vehicle surrendered immediately, the driver fled into a nearby wooded area, triggering a search.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Derrion King, attempted to sneak back into the church to blend in with the crowd. However, retired deputy Larry Williams, dressed as Santa Claus while volunteering at the church, noticed King's suspicious behavior and detained him.

Williams then escorted King across the road to deputies at the checkpoint. King was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude law enforcement, with bonds set at $15,000 and $1,000, respectively.

King remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail while the investigation continues. Authorities have released the vehicle's passenger without charges.

Sheriff Mark Pettway expressed gratitude for Williams' quick action.

"We need all the help we can get. Thank you, Santa, for the assist! Even Santa has our back when it comes to fighting crime," Pettway said.