KEY POINTS The cast of the Chinese movie "The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan" held a movie premiere in Beijing

SB19's song "Gento" previously entered Shazam's Top 200 Songs Daily chart in China

SB19 member Ken recently went viral on China's social media platforms Douyin and Weibo

Filipino boy band SB19's hit song "Gento" is still on top of the game that even Chinese stars are dancing to it at a movie premiere.

One fan took to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, to share a video clip from the movie premiere of the Chinese movie "The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan" in Beijing. In the shared video, the movie's cast and creators were seen learning the "Gento" dance steps.

After practicing the steps, the chorus of "Gento" was played, and everyone happily danced along to it, with fans and the Chinese press filming in the audience.

"The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan," which is helmed by director Yusheng Tian, will be released in cinemas in China on Thursday.

The romance movie will show young people's diverse concepts of marriage and love, per My Drama List. It is the fourth installment in the romantic comedy franchise, which will see the return of Chinese actors Han Geng and Zheng Kai, reprising their roles as yuppie buddies.

In "The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan," they will shift their focus from dating to marriage.

Other Chinese stars in the cast are Kelly Yu, Cya Liu, Zhang Tian'ai, Zhu Yanmanzi, Zeng Meng Xue, Luo Mi, Feng Ming Chao and Yao Yi Ze.

SB19's "Gento" previously proved its popularity among Chinese fans when it entered Shazam's Top 200 Songs Daily chart in China at No. 194, per A'TIN Global Society.

"Gento" has since garnered 80,362 Shazams on the Chinese music platform.

GENTO entered China🇨🇳 Shazam Top 200 songs daily chart at #194!



The track is still charting at #197 and continues to gain popularity via Douyin app (China’s version of TikTok).@SB19Official #SB19#SB19GENTO #GENTO#SB19PAGTATAG #PAGTATAG pic.twitter.com/d4MZK22K97 — A'TIN GL✪BAL S✪CIETY ✵ (@ATINGlobalSoc) September 18, 2023

Earlier in September, Xiaojun and Yangyang, Chinese members of NCT sub-unit WayV, jumped on the P-Pop group SB19's "Gento" dance craze and uploaded their dance challenge entry on WayV's official TikTok account.

Shortly after, a behind-the-scenes video of the two WayV members' dance video showing their leader Kun as their cinematographer was uploaded.

As of press time, their "Gento" dance challenge entry and its behind-the-scenes video have amazed 7.2 million and 3.8 million views on TikTok, respectively.

Meanwhile, just recently, SB19 member Ken went viral on Chinese social media platforms, capturing the hearts of Chinese netizens with his visuals and dance skills.

[INFO] SB19 Ken/Felip is gaining attention in Chinese socmeds Douyin and Weibo as Gento gets viral in China.



C-nets are talking about the cool way he dances and how his white hair compliments his honey skin tone so much.#SB19 @SB19Official #SB19_KEN #FELIP @felipsuperior pic.twitter.com/olCCkmVaEP — SB19 KEN UPDATES 🐔 (@SB19KenUpdates) September 21, 2023

The 26-year-old Filipino singer-songwriter gained attention among Chinese netizens when video clips from the "Gento" music video and his solo performance in Singapore went viral on Douyin and Weibo, two of the largest social media platforms in China.

Chinese netizens complimented Ken's honey-skin complexion that matched his white-dyed hair and smooth moves while dancing "Gento."