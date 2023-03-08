KEY POINTS A judge granted Raquel Leviss a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay

Shay allegedly attacked Leviss by punching her in the face

Shay was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss, her home and her workplaces

The "Vandepump Rules" cheating scandal has escalated into a physical altercation between two of its cast members, namely Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss — who reportedly had an affair with Tom Sandoval amid his almost 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

A judge recently granted Leviss, 28, a temporary restraining order against her "VR" castmate, Shay, 37, who allegedly attacked her last Thursday in New York City by shoving her against a brick wall and punching her left eye, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In the complaint, the former pageant queen included photos of the inflicted wounds, such as a bruised eye and a cut on her face. She was afraid the incident could happen again, so she filed the protective order request.

Leviss further claimed that co-workers have told her that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

It was unclear whether or not that "mutual friend" referred to was Madix. TMZ noted that the timing of the alleged attack matched up to when the "Vandepump Rules" cast found out about Sandoval and Leviss' infidelity.

Shay has vocally shown support for Madix, 37, via Instagram, posting a throwback photo of them during what seemed to be a red-carpet event for Bravo. She wrote in the caption, "Always got your back," followed by a punch emoji and the hashtag #TeamAriana. Leviss reportedly included the post in the court filing.

Following the TRO filed Tuesday at the Los Angeles county court and the Los Angeles Police Department, Shay was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, and her workplaces.

Both women currently live in Los Angeles and are still filming for "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10.

The altercation between Shay and Leviss came after several media outlets reported that Sandoval and Madix had called it quits after nearly ten years of dating.

An unnamed source spoke with TMZ and said that split was caused by Sandoval and Leviss' affair, which will be featured in the latest season of the Bravo reality show.

Another unnamed source close to production told Entertainment Tonight that the show has resumed filming and confirmed that the fallout of Sandoval and Madix's breakup will be included in Season 10.

"Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation," the source said, adding that the issue ad created a "major split" between the "VR" cast members.

Sandoval and Leviss have since apologized for their actions.

In a statement posted Wednesday on Instagram, the California native said, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Leviss also added that she is "speaking to a counselor" and "learning things about myself, such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she wrote in the statement.

Sandoval has also addressed the incident, posting a statement via his Instagram account, where he apologized to his then-longtime girlfriend.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he said. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I've made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He added that although his love for Madix was "stronger than any camera could have ever captured," they also experienced their "biggest struggles." The singer also said that he was sad about how their relationship ended, and he would continue to "reflect and work" on himself.