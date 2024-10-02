Sean "Diddy" Combs, a music industry giant, is now facing serious sexual abuse allegations spanning over 25 years. High-profile attorney Tony Buzbee announced Tuesday that 120 individuals, including 25 minors, have come forward with claims of abuse.

Buzbee, representing these individuals, detailed the harrowing experiences at a recent press conference, alleging that Combs' predatory actions were part of a longstanding pattern of abuse., The Guardian reported.

The accusations against Combs include incidents involving both men and women, with several of the alleged victims minors at the time. Buzbee revealed a particularly disturbing case where a 9-year-old boy was allegedly abused while trying to secure a record deal at Combs' Bad Boy Studios in Manhattan. Another claim involves a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly drugged and raped at a New York City party.

Buzbee emphasized the recurring nature of these incidents, saying, "Many of these individuals sought careers in entertainment but were instead subjected to unimaginable abuse. Combs preyed on their aspirations."

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred at exclusive events, such as album release parties and Combs' infamous "White Parties." Victims were promised stardom, but, according to Buzbee, faced exploitation instead. Buzbee explained that victims were often lured in with the promise of a brighter future only to be abused and manipulated.

"These were events that many people aspired to be part of," Buzbee said. "But behind the glitz and glamour was a disturbing web of exploitation."

The legal fight extends beyond Combs. Buzbee claims that other high-profile figures, enablers, and even corporations, including hotels and pharmaceutical companies, may have covered up the abuse. He vowed to name these individuals in upcoming lawsuits.

"I expect that through this process, many powerful people will be exposed," Buzbee said. "The names involved will shock the public."

Combs' legal team has firmly denied all accusations. His attorney, Erica Wolff, issued a statement calling the claims "meritless and defamatory," asserting that Combs is ready to fight the allegations in court. "These are false accusations, and we look forward to proving Mr. Combs' innocence," Wolff stated.

The situation worsened for Combs two weeks ago when federal authorities charged him with racketeering and sex trafficking. According to a 14-page indictment, he allegedly ran a criminal enterprise that engaged in illegal activities ranging from sexual violence to narcotics distribution. The indictment also claims that he used his influence to lure women into orchestrated sex parties.

Authorities seized numerous items, including narcotics and firearms, from Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail. His legal team is planning an appeal, claiming the sex parties were consensual.

Combs, 54, was arrested in Manhattan two weeks ago on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors said he ran a criminal enterprise that engaged in prostitution, drug, arson, bribery, trafficking, violence, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

These allegations are not the first time Combs has faced legal challenges. Last year, his former girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of abuse and sex trafficking. While the case was settled out of court, more lawsuits have emerged, with multiple women accusing Combs of similar misconduct.

Despite these growing claims, Combs' legal team maintains that the lawsuits are nothing more than a "money grab." Nonetheless, with these fresh allegations, the legal battle surrounding one of the music industry's most influential figures is far from over.