The secret contents of former President Joe Biden's letter to Donald Trump were revealed by Peter Doocy, a Fox News correspondent, on X on Wednesday.

"Dear President Trump," he wrote. "As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation."

"May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding," Biden added, before signing off as Joe Biden.

🚨We can exclusively report for the first time anywhere the contents of President Biden's letter to President Trump



Dear President Trump,



As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people… — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) January 22, 2025

The tradition of the outgoing president leaving a letter for the incoming one started when former President Ronald Reagan wrote a note for then-President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

"Don't let the turkeys get you down," Reagan wrote, alongside a drawing of turkeys on an elephant, CNN reported. "I treasure the memories we share and I wish you all the very best. You'll be in my prayers. God bless you & Barbara. I'll miss our Thursday lunches."

Originally published on Latin Times