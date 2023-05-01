KEY POINTS Francia Raisa was spotted by a paparazzo walking her dog outdoors

The paparazzo asked Raisa why she still hasn't followed Selena back on social media

Raisa repeatedly dodged the question but opened up about organ donation

Francia Raisa is still not ready to talk about the status of her friendship with Selena Gomez.

There are rumors that Raisa and Gomez have been feuding. A TMZ paparazzo spotted the former and asked about her friendship with the "Only Murders in the Building" star, but she reportedly dodged it when asked why she still hasn't followed the "Rare Beauty" founder.

"Sunday is so fun ... I'm Francia, I'm hanging out with my dog," Raisa said.

The paparazzo and Raisa continued to converse while she walked her dog. He repeatedly asked the "How I Met Your Father" actress if she still talks to Gomez and why she still hasn't followed her. However, Raisa also continued to dodge the questions.

"I can't get anything about you and Selena," the paparazzo said while laughing.

When asked if she was willing to donate an organ again, Raisa responded, "I would definitely speak to someone again about organ donation process because I've done it a few times. It's not something I promote, obviously."

"But you know, the other day at the movies, I was with my friend Lily, and someone came up to me and said, 'Hey, my friend is the one that you spoke to a few years back about her kidney donation. She's really grateful.' And I said, 'What she doing?' She said, 'Well.' I said great, and for all of that, it's worth it."

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 at just 24 due to lupus-related organ damage. She shared on Instagram a photo of her and Raisa on a hospital bed while holding hands. In the caption, she explained that she had to do the organ transplant "for my overall health," and she thanked Raisa for giving her "the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me."

"I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis," Gomez added.

Many noticed that Raisa was not mentioned in Gomez's "My Mind & Me" documentary. When the "Lose You to Love Me" singer also spoke about her celebrity pals, she said Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry," and many thought it was a dig at Raisa, who commented, "Interesting." However, Raisa deleted her comment shortly after.

The "Ice Cream" singer later apologized via TikTok, saying, "Sorry, I didn't mention every person I know." In March 2023, Gomez also shared in AppleTV+'s "Dear" docuseries how thankful she was for the "Grown-ish" alum.

"I will never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia," Gomez said via Us Weekly. "The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."