The U.S. Senate finance and budget committees Thursday launched an investigation into presidential candidate Donald Trump's alleged offer to roll back numerous environmental regulations in exchange for $1 billion in campaign contributions.

The chairs of the Senate Finance and Budget committees made a joint announcement Thursday, saying that they have sent letters to nine oil companies, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, according to Reuters.

"As Mr. Trump funnels campaign money into his businesses and uses it as a slush fund to pay his legal fees, Big Oil has been lobbying aggressively to protect and expand its profits at the expense of the American taxpayer," said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden of Oregon and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The committees are asking for details on the policy proposals discussed, and any materials shared with attendees at the event.

A similar request was made last week by the House Oversight Committee to the same companies.

It comes a week after the top Democratic lawmaker on a U.S. House oversight panel requested information from nine oil companies regarding "quid pro quo propositions" reportedly made by Trump at a campaign event this spring at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to reports, Trump promised to reverse many of the Biden administration's environmental rules and policies during a meeting with top U.S. oil executives.

He reportedly informed executives of his intentions to auction off additional leases for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, reverse drilling restrictions in the Alaskan Arctic, lift the pause on LNG exports, and express his disapproval of wind energy.

At this same meeting, he reportedly asked these executives to raise $1 billion for his presidential campaign.

The committee chairs sent letters to several energy company CEOs and one industry trade group, requesting materials distributed to attendees of the fundraising event where Trump allegedly solicited the "quid pro quo."

They asked for descriptions of policy proposals discussed, copies of any draft proposals or executive orders, and information about donations made by companies to the Trump campaign.

The American Petroleum Institute, one of the recipients of the Senate letters, dismissed the probe as "an election year stunt."

"API meets with candidates and policymakers to discuss the need for sound energy policies, and this meeting was no different," API spokesperson Andrea Woods said.