SEVENTEEN filmed its music video as if saying, "Green screen who?" when it literally sent a disco ball microphone into space for "God of Music."

According to Sent Into Space, the world's leading provider of commercial Near Space launches, it worked with Korean production company SL8 for SEVENTEEN's "God of Music" video. Noting that the group is known for its distinctive microphones, SL8 thought of literally sending a microphone into space.

Sent Into Space shared that SL8 sent them a disco-ball-inspired microphone to send into the stratosphere for a cosmic video shot.

Check out what SEVENTEEN did with our footage for their latest music video!



We worked with K-pop supergroup @pledis_17's & SL8 to launch a disco ball microphone into space for their MV '음악의 신' 'God of Music'🎤🚀🧑‍🎤#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 #GodOfMusic #음악의신 #PLEDIS #hybe pic.twitter.com/3WR8cplBE4 — Sent Into Space (@SentInto_Space) October 23, 2023

To kick off the "out-of-this-world" clip for the music video, Sent Into Space's engineering team designed a custom spacecraft for the microphone. For the disco ball microphone to appear as if it was floating in space, Sent Into Space used discreet carbon fiber rods to secure it and keep it perfectly positioned.

After designing and building the spacecraft in just three days, during the launch day, the spacecraft was attached to a high-altitude balloon with lighter-than-air hydrogen gas. It was then launched from one of Sent Into Space's specialist launch sites in Derbyshire, U.K.

The disco ball microphone was up in the air for over two hours after ascending to over 113,000 feet before its descent back to Earth.

"It was great to be a part of this project, and we loved seeing our shot in SEVENTEEN's music video," shared Sent Into Space.

Aside from the truly "out-of-this-world" clip of the disco ball microphone on the "God of Music" music video, fans noticed that SEVENTEEN filmed most of the scenes in Budapest, Hungary, featuring sites like the HangszerPláza and Liberty Bridge, among many others.

Other tracks in SEVENTEEN's 11th mini-album "Seventeenth Heaven," aside from "God of Music," are "SOS," "Diamond Days," "Back 2 Back," "Monster," "Yawn" and "Headliner."

In other news, the 13-member K-Pop boy group set a new record for highest pre-orders in K-Pop history with "Seventeenth Heaven."

From recording over 4.67 million album pre-orders on Oct. 11, the group's 11th mini-album's pre-orders grew to over 5.2 million before it got officially released on Monday.

On Monday, YG Plus — a subsidiary of YG Entertainment responsible for distributing and manufacturing music of several K-Pop groups and artists, including those under Hybe — told local media outlets that the SEVENTEEN recorded a total of 5,206,759 domestic and international pre-orders for its 11th mini-album, "Seventeenth Heaven."

SEVENTEEN now reigns as the K-Pop group with the highest number of pre-order sales in the history of K-Pop after surpassing Stray Kids, who previously held the title after its third full-length album, "5-Star," peaked at 5.13 million pre-orders in June.