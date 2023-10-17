KEY POINTS PD Na Young-seok started a live broadcast on YouTube on Monday

PD Na Young-seok (Na PD) was taken aback after accidentally spoiling SEVENTEEN member Dino's solo project during a YouTube Live with the third-generation K-Pop boy group.

On Monday, Na PD had a live broadcast on YouTube and shared that he had dinner with the SEVENTEEN members. "After dinner, we're all about to leave, but before that, we wanted to say goodbye to our subscribers," he explained the reason for the YouTube Live.

The SEVENTEEN members appeared shortly after, and they talked about the channel's new content, "Waggle Waggle," after "Nattering with Na," as well as the upcoming release of "Seventeenth Heaven" and a new song challenge they filmed.

After promoting SEVENTEEN's upcoming comeback, to the surprise of the members, Na PD said, "Now, should we talk about Dino's?" leaving the members panicked but laughing.

After Na PD's accidental spoiler, a surprised Mingyu told him, "No, we shouldn't talk about this. What are you doing, hyung?"

Meanwhile, Wonwoo assured Na PD that it was OK, and it was even better that he spoiled it.

ah so wonwoo was assuring na pd who was worried he accidentally spoiled about dino’s solo by saying its okay and that it’s even better that na pd spoiled it 🥹 oh wonwoo pic.twitter.com/vLFy7RqINQ — 𝓈 ☘︎ (@wonuoiawoo) October 16, 2023

Because of his accidental spoiler on Dino's solo, Na PD joked that he was in danger of being fined 300 million KRW because of SEVENTEEN's rule that said, "If you tell a spoiler, you have to pay a fine of 300 million KRW."

After the broadcast, "Dino Solo" and "Na PD" reportedly took the top spots of the real-time trends on SNS.

In other news, the 2023 The Fact Music Awards Daesang winning group is scheduled to release its highly-anticipated 11th mini-album "Seventeenth Heaven" on Monday.

Leading to the mini-album's release, SEVENTEEN revealed different versions of concept photos featuring members Mingyu, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Junhui, Joshua, S.Coups, The8, Hoshi, Seungkwan, Woozi, DK, Dino and Vernon.

The album will come in three versions: "AM 5:26," "PM 2:14" and "PM 10:23." A Carat version of "Seventeenth Heaven" will also be available for fans.

According to YG Plus, SEVENTEEN's album distributor, the group's upcoming 11th mini-album recorded 4,673,069 album preorders locally and overseas, per Herald Pop.

This feat achieved by "Seventeenth Heaven" broke the previous record set by SEVENTEEN's 10th mini-album, "FML," which had 4.64 million album preorders.

Per Korean Sales on X, formerly Twitter, SEVENTEEN could surpass 30.8 million copies of "Seventeenth Heaven" on the Circle Chart.

According to Worldwide Carats, an international fan base for SEVENTEEN, the group is reportedly "by far" the best-selling Korean act and one of the best-selling acts in the world, with over 16 million physical albums sold in 2023 alone.