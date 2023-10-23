KEY POINTS SEVENTEEN now holds the record for the highest pre-order sales in K-Pop history

SEVENTEEN has proven to be one of the biggest and most popular K-Pop groups worldwide with its latest groundbreaking achievement, becoming a multi-million seller once again.

On Monday, YG Plus — a subsidiary of YG Entertainment responsible for distributing and manufacturing music of several K-Pop groups and artists, including those under Hybe — told local media outlets that the thirteen-member male pop group recorded a total of 5,206,759 domestic and international pre-orders for its 11th mini-album, "Seventeenth Heaven."

SEVENTEEN now reigns as the K-Pop group with the highest number of pre-order sales in the history of K-Pop. It bested JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids, who previously held the title after its third full-length album, "5-Star," peaked at 5.13 million pre-orders in June.

This isn't the first time that Kim Mingyu, Yoon Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Wen Junhui, S.Coups, Joshua, The8, Hoshi, Woozi, Seungkwan, DK, Dino and Vernon hit the whopping seven-digit mark. In April, they also garnered about 4.64 million pre-orders for their 10th mini-album "FML," which is currently the album with the third-highest stock pre-orders in South Korea.

With two records at the top, SEVENTEEN also surpassed the likes of NCT and its sub-unit NCT Dream, BTS, Tomorrow by Together (TXT), BLACKPINK, aespa, NewJeans and TWICE. Per @koreansales_twt on X, formerly Twitter, the group is also expected to sell about 31.3 million copies of its upcoming album on the Circle Chart.

"Seventeenth Heaven" will feature a total of eight new tracks that were mostly produced and written by Woozi — the vocal team unit's leader, who has also produced most of SEVENTEEN's hits such as "Hot," Very Nice," "Clap" and "Don't Wanna Cry," among others. Members S. Coups, Hosi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon also took part as songwriters and composers for the album.

The track list includes "Diamond Days," "Back 2 Back," "Monster," "Yawn," "Headliner," a studio and instrumental version of "God of Music," and a collaboration with electronic music producer and DJ, Marshmello — born Christopher Comstock.

Most recently, SEVENTEEN released the "Highlight Medley" for the album, giving fans — known as Carats — a glimpse of what fresh new sound they could expect from SEVENTEEN. Most tracks had an upbeat and youthful theme, but there is also an emotive ballad, titled "Yawn," to be performed by SEVENTEEN's vocal powerhouses.

"Seventeenth Heaven" will be available on all music streaming platforms starting Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. KST. The official music video for the main track, "God of Music," will be released on Hybe Label's YouTube channel simultaneously.