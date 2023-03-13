KEY POINTS Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are "seeing each other," a report claims

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have fueled dating rumors for weeks, and a new report has now confirmed that they're more than just friends.

An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that the singers, both represented by Island Records, are "seeing each other," though it is unclear if the pair are keeping the relationship casual.

"Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple [of] weeks ago and were cute together," the source told the outlet. "Shawn is happy."

The source also debunked the rumors that the 24-year-old "Treat You Better" singer dated a 51-year-old chiropractor named Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, with whom he was spotted while on a hike in Los Angeles last month.

"He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them," the insider said.

International Business Times could not independently verify the source's claims.

The romance rumors began when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip in late February suggesting that Mendes and Carpenter were dating.

The Grammy nominee and the "Nonsense" singer-songwriter, 23, fueled the dating rumors when they were spotted going on a stroll together in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, People reported.

Nearly two weeks later, Mendes and Carpenter were seen leaving Beverly Hills' Gucci store, where Miley Cyrus held a launch party for her latest studio album "Endless Summer Vacation" on March 9, E! News reported.

A video clip posted by the pop culture-related Twitter account @PopBase showed that they drove away from the event in the same black SUV.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party together.



pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

For the party, Carpenter donned a black mini dress with a silver bow paired with sheer tights and silver heels. Mendes, for his part, wore a white tank top, a brown corduroy jacket and brown slacks.

Most recently, the musicians both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Sunday night at the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, though they did not pose together for a photo-op on the red carpet, per ET.

The "Mercy" artist — who previously canceled his tour to prioritize his health — ended his relationship with Camila Cabello in 2021, two years after they went public with their romance following the release of their 2019 collaboration track "Señorita."

Meanwhile, Carpenter has been linked to an alleged love triangle involving "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. Carpenter and Bassett never officially confirmed their relationship with each other.