Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have once again sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Los Angeles.

Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, were seen together walking on the streets of Los Angeles Monday. In the photo that has since made rounds on Twitter, Mendes can be seen wearing a denim jacket over a white t-shirt, which he paired with black track pants.

Carpenter, on the other hand, donned an all-black outfit. She wore an oversized black hoodie on top of matching black track pants.

A Twitter fan account that posted the image pointed out the height difference between the rumored couple, noting, "The height difference! Get my girl Sabrina a chiropractor immediately."

The height difference! Get my girl Sabrina a chiropractor immediately 😭 pic.twitter.com/0oGM4BmAGq — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) February 27, 2023

Another account shared more photos of the two walking together. In one of the images, they can be seen walking together with smiles on their faces. Another picture shows Mendes looking at the singer from a distance as he stopped walking.

However, they didn't show any kind of PDA.

Rumors about the two celebs dating first emerged when a celebrity gossip account shared a tip on social media about them going on a date at Horses in Los Angeles.

"Sabrina was in a little brown mini skirt and clearly was Shawn newly shaved head wearing white sweater. They were verrrry comfortable," the onlooker said, as per Page Six.

SABRINA ON A DATE WITH SHAWN MENDES ??? SOMEONE HOLD ME pic.twitter.com/wPEP70COqy — jaden (@crushmyhearts) February 19, 2023

Before rumors about the two came out, Mendes was romantically linked to his 51-year-old chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. He was seen walking shirtless with Miranda last week, and a Twitter user shared a photo of the sighting.

Shawn Mendes, 24, goes shirtless on a hike with rumored girlfriend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, in LA pic.twitter.com/Cd6NAlZBJ8 — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) February 21, 2023

Prior to that, Mendes was with Camila Cabello for nearly three years. The former couple first became friends in 2014 and officially started dating in July 2019.

However, they made a joint statement in November 2021 saying they weren't together anymore. Two months after their breakup, they were seen together in Miami walking their dog Tarzan together.

Cabello was then romantically linked with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch in June last year. They broke up after eight months.

As for Carpenter, she was previously linked to actor Joshua Bassett.