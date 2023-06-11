KEY POINTS Kusama shared a lengthy message to the community after a long hiatus from social media

The lead developer mentioned that a coordinated FUD attack has been launched within and even outside of the ecosystem

Kusama called the fudders "unknowledgeable" and the FUD "more laughable" since the "dancing foxes" meme

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has unveiled the material containing the direction SHIB is taking and released a message to fudders or those who love to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt within the community.

After taking a long hiatus from various social media platforms, choosing to just continue building for the ecosystem and opting to stay quiet on many issues, Kusama shared a lengthy message to the community.

The pseudonymous lead developer's message, which was originally shared via Telegram, was posted on Twitter by Shiba Ecosystem's official content marketing specialist who uses the handle @LucieSHIB, so those who have no access to the messaging service could still access Kusama's message.

She also provided the material which, according to the head honcho, is "a superior piece of information" that will allow people to understand the direction "decided upon and has been in the works for months."

Kusama, who claimed to have learned to speak less since there is "nothing to say, only to show," predicted that fudders "will be completely rekt," a term derived from the word "wrecked" and refers to "something that got completely destroyed or a person that experienced a catastrophic failure," according to Binance.

"For you fudders: You will be completely rekt. One thing that I've learned in this process of being Shy, is to speak less. I speak less because there is nothing to say, only to show," the pseudonymous lead developer said.

Shy, as the lead developer is fondly called by the Shib Army, mentioned that a coordinated FUD attack has been launched within and even outside of the ecosystem, one of which is that Shiba Inu has died.

Kusama called the fudders "unknowledgeable" and the FUD "more laughable" since the "dancing foxes" meme.

As for Shiba Inu's direction, the lead developer, whom Ryoshi entrusted Shiba Inu with since they were the only one who showed up when the Shiba Inu creator called, suggested that the community reviews their most recent tweet centered on Vitalik Buterin's post "to understand our direction that was decided upon, and has been in the works for months."

While Kusama did not directly reveal the material, they retweeted a report centered on "The Three Transitions" Ethereum founder Buterin wrote and published on June 9.

In the blog post, Buterin emphasized Ethereum's need to evolve "The L2 scaling transition," "the wallet security transition" and "the privacy transition."

In his tweet, Kusama even joked that the Shiba Inu developer who uses the Twitter handle @kaaldhairya may have leaked the Woof Paper 2 draft to the Russian-Canadian programmer, suggesting that the soon-to-be-released white paper has similarities with Buterin's "The Three Transitions."

Woof Paper is the Shiba Inu version of the white paper that highlights cryptocurrency project outlines and roadmaps.

SHIB has seen a 2.1% gain and has been trading in the green zone at 0.00000668 over the past 24 hours. It had a 24-hour trading volume of $156,206,582 as of 9:38 a.m. ET on Sunday, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.