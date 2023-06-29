KEY POINTS Shiba Inu pseudonymous lead developer teased that an announcement might happen very soon

Unfortunately, they did not reveal any details, but included in the tweet the names of Shiba Inu initiatives

SHIB saw a 0.45% gain and was trading in the green zone at $0.000007317 as of 4:26 a.m. ET on Thursday

It looks like Shiba Inu, the dog-themed altcoin, is conquering the world. After the altcoin was listed as one of the top 30 cryptocurrencies in the Hong Kong Virtual Assets Consortium, its pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama teased about a place, perhaps suggesting Shib Army was now set for a global romp.

Kusama loves to give riddles to the community instead of explicitly announcing anything--a part of his charm as the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

This week, the enigmatic persona leading the charge for the Shib Army, teased in the tweet that the real question now should not be "wen," (the Shiba Inu speak for when) but rather where, suggesting that an announcement related to a place might happen very soon.

"#wen is so last year. The real question is... #WHERE? #SHIBARMY #SHIBARIUM #SHIBOSHIS #SHIBAETERNITY #MVSHIB #SHIBACALS #WELLY #UNIFICATION #BADIDEAI #SEEYOUTHERE," the lead developer said in their latest tweet this week.

While many ShibArmies flocked to the comment section of the tweet, speculating what the announcement would be about, it looks like Shiba Inu is going somewhere less than a couple of months from now.

Specifically, the Shiba Inu team will be at a conference in Canada in August, a source familiar with the matter told International Business Times on the condition of anonymity. Unfortunately, the source did not elaborate on the information when IBT asked for more details.

The conference that Shiba Inu would most likely attend is the 2nd Annual ETHToronto, which will be held from Aug. 13-16 in Toronto, the birthplace of Ethereum. The details of the event matches the information given by the source

If this is accurate, the team would most likely showcase the Shiba Inu ecosystem at the conference, which would align with the hashtags Kusama put in their tweet.

It is worth noting that while Shiba Inu initiatives like "Shiba Eternity" and "Shib: The Metaverse" have been actively participating in conventions and meets over the past months, ETHToronto marks the first-ever conference where the entire ecosystem would be showcased, granting that the information is accurate.

And, since it is already making history in Canada, Shiba Inu may even choose to launch the Shibarium, the highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution. After all, this is probably a momentous opportunity to do it!

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, saw a 0.45% gain and was trading in the green zone at $0.000007317 over the past 24 hours with a 24-hour trading volume down by 6.52% at $93 million as of 4:26 a.m. ET on Thursday, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.