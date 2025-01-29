Kristi Noem's debut as Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security became the talk of social media, but not for the reasons she might have hoped.

Clad in a bulletproof vest and a police-branded cap, Noem joined federal agents on a high-profile immigration raid in New York City. But while the operation led to hundreds of arrests, some online were more focused on her glam appearance, dubbing her "ICE Barbie."

"ICE Barbie! Our New DHS Secretary is on the job," one X user posted, mocking Noem's polished look during the enforcement action.

Since Trump's return to the White House, immigration enforcement has surged. More than 3,500 undocumented individuals have been arrested in recent days, with over 1,000 detained on Tuesday alone. By comparison, under Biden, the daily average of arrests was around 310, according to BBC.

In a video shared on X, Noem defended the operation, stating agents were removing "dirtbags off the streets."

Photographs of the raid, posted by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, showed Noem posing alongside ICE and DEA agents, some armed with assault rifles. Critics questioned the optics, noting she appeared to have stopped by hair and makeup before heading out.

"I think it's great she wants to be there, but the ICE folks don't need to be distracted by her, or have to worry about her safety at this time," one user commented.

"That flak jacket is not a good look for a dog killer," another user wrote, referencing Noem's controversial admission in her memoir about personally euthanizing her dog by shooting it.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a Tuesday briefing that anyone in the country without legal status could be subject to arrest.

Meanwhile, backlash against ICE's tactics is ramping up, with lawmakers expressing concern over allegations of agents racially profiling Native American tribal members.

A group of Democratic lawmakers, including Representatives Jared Huffman and Bennie Thompson, sent a letter to Trump condemning an incident in New Mexico where an ICE agent allegedly harassed a Native American citizen at a convenience store.

"Native American Tribal members are United States citizens. Stopping people because of what they look like—with dark skin, Asian, Latino or Native American characteristics is never acceptable," wrote the Members. "ICE's dangerous behavior of harassing American citizens, seemingly only due to the way they look, is unconstitutional and un-American."