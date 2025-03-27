The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a revision to its plan that previously mandated all new and existing beneficiaries to visit a Social Security field office to verify their identity.

Under the revised policy, which will take effect on April 14 (instead of the original March 31 date), individuals applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will now be able to complete their applications over the phone, eliminating the need for an in-person visit.

The change is aimed at providing a more accessible option for those who are unable to use the SSA's online portal, according to Lee Dudek, the SSA's acting commissioner of Social Security.

However, in-person visits will still be necessary for individuals applying for Retirement, Survivors, or Auxiliary benefits (including Spousal or Child benefits) if their identity cannot be verified through the online platform.

The revision comes in response to concerns raised by various groups, including lawmakers and advocacy organizations, who voiced objections over the logistics and impact of the policy.

"We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others, and we are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country's most vulnerable populations," Dudek said.

The delay addresses concerns raised by rural communities and people with disabilities, who feared that the in-person verification mandate would limit their access to services.

Impact On Vulnerable Populations

The original proposal had garnered a backlash, particularly after the SSA announced the closure of 47 field offices across 18 states. Critics argued that the policy would create unnecessary barriers for millions of Social Security recipients, including families with children, individuals with disabilities, and elderly citizens who may struggle with in-person verification, the Associated Press reported.

Nancy LeaMond, AARP's Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer, praised the revision as a positive step, noting that the decision to allow phone applications addresses concerns from older Americans and their families.

"Merely delaying the implementation of this change is not enough, though," she said, adding, "SSA should take a deliberate approach to its proposed changes to customer service that seeks public input, follows a clear communication plan, and allows a reasonable timeframe for compliance."

Approximately 72.5 million Americans, including retirees, children, and individuals with disabilities, rely on Social Security benefits, making any policy changes of this nature significant for a large portion of the population.

The Trump administration had argued that the system was plagued by widespread fraud and inefficiency, asserting that the policy change was necessary to address these issues.

The SSA emphasized that it would continue to monitor the implementation of these changes and adjust as necessary to ensure that benefits are paid correctly while safeguarding the integrity of the programs it administers.