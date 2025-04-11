Social Security Backs Off Controversial In-Person Verification Rule

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has reversed a rule that would have forced some older and disabled Americans to go in person to verify their identities.

The change follows strong criticism from seniors, disability advocates, and members of Congress who said the policy would create serious hardships for people with mobility and health issues.

According to USA Today, the rule was originally set to take effect on April 14. It would have required people who couldn't verify their identity online to travel to a Social Security office to do so in person.

But thanks to new anti-fraud software, most people will now be able to complete their identity checks over the phone instead.

A White House official explained that the SSA will now use technology to flag suspicious activity during phone claims.

People whose cases are marked as potential fraud risks will still need to come in person for verification. According to the SSA, about 4.5 million claims are made by phone each year, and about 70,000 of those are flagged for further review.

The SSA's decision is a relief for many, especially older adults. A report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that nearly 6 million seniors would have had to travel over 45 miles to reach a Social Security office under the original rule.

SSA Reversal Called Major Win for Beneficiaries

Max Richtman, head of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, called the reversal "a victory for Social Security beneficiaries across the country."

However, he said the agency still needs to undo other harmful changes, including the removal of 7,000 staff members under the Trump administration, CBS News said.

He also criticized a policy that allows the SSA to withhold up to 100% of a person's benefits in case of overpayment—even when the mistake was made by the agency.

SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek said the agency had listened to feedback and decided to change course.

"We are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country's most vulnerable populations," Dudek said. He also confirmed that some claims, like Medicare, Disability, and SSI, will not require in-person ID checks.

The SSA emphasized that phone services will remain available and safe. People can also use the SSA website to apply for benefits, update personal details, or make appointments.

Anti-fraud checks begin April 14. Those flagged will be asked to visit an office, but for most people, the phone remains a trusted option.

Originally published on vcpost.com