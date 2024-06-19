The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued a warning about misinformation spreading across unreliable websites, falsely claiming that Social Security recipients will receive a $600 payment increase or a new stimulus check this month. This misinformation has been debunked by SSA officials.

Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley emphasized in a news release that these reports are entirely false. "Reports of a $600 payment increase are FALSE, please be aware and don't fall for this stunt," O'Malley said, as reported by The Hill.

The U.S. Government has also cautioned Americans to verify information about their Social Security payments carefully. According to Marca, scammers are falsely alleging that there will be a $600 increase issued in June 2024. U.S. officials have made it clear that any claims about a current $600 increase in the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) should be disregarded. The SSA's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has advised the public to be vigilant against scammers who might seek personal information under the pretense of providing a COLA increase.

Inspector General Gail S. Ennis reiterated that the annual COLA increases are automatic and require no additional information from recipients. "Safeguard your personal information as these reports of misinformation are often scam-related attempts to steal your identity, or your money, or both," Ennis warned.

The SSA typically announces the annual COLA in October, with adjustments becoming effective in January of the following year. The next COLA, if applicable, will be announced in October 2024, and will be reflected in January 2025 payments, as reported by NewsNation.

The spread of this false rumor has caused significant disruption, with the SSA receiving an overwhelming number of calls from concerned beneficiaries. According to O'Malley, the SSA's phone lines were flooded with over 463,000 calls in a single day due to these false claims.

For accurate information on Social Security payments and COLA, beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the official SSA website or refer to official announcements sent directly by the SSA.