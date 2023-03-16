KEY POINTS Pharrell Williams announced the full lineup for his annual Something in the Water festival

Kehlani, Lil Wayne, The Kid Laroi, Lil Yachty and Mumford & Sons are among artists set to perform

The Something in the Water festival will take place April 28 to 30

Pharrell Williams' annual music and cultural festival, Something in the Water, will feature performances by several big names, including Lil Wayne and Mumford & Sons.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old singer-producer unveiled the full lineup of the highly anticipated three-day event to be held at Virginia Beach, Virginia, from April 28 to 30.

"See you in Virginia Beach April 28-30," Pharrell wrote on Twitter alongside an official poster showing the names of the 52 artists who will take the stage at the festival next month.

The lineup includes Kehlani, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, The Kid Laroi, Mumford & Sons, Grace Jones, Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Durk, Ayra Starr, Machine Gun Kelly, Flo, Latto, Flo Milli, Jazmine Sullivan, Maren Morris, Coi Leray and Jay Pharoah.

Others set to perform include Kaytranada, Wale, BadBadNotGood, Polo G, Wet Leg, NLE Choppa, SWV, Aminé, Doechii, Kamasi Washington, Chika, Masego, Saucy Santana, 100 Gecs, Babyface Ray, Black Sherif, d4vd, Feid, gigi, Jessie Murph, KayCyy, Kenny Beats, Kitty Ca$h, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Umi, yvngxchris and Weston Estate.

Pharrell will also bring out special guests who are billed as "Pharrell's Phriends."

It is unclear if Pharrell will also be performing at the event.

Some tickets are still available. The prices for three-day general admission passes range from $349.50 to $549.50. The passes include access to the main lineup, activities, food and drink vendors, and all general admission areas of the festival.

The three-day VIP passes, which include exclusive viewing areas, dedicated entry lines, free water stations, elevated restrooms, and food and beverage vendors, among others, were sold at $575 to $650, including additional fees.

However, VIP passes and tier one and two general admission tickets are already sold out. Fans can still grab other GA tickets, which cost between $450 and $550.

The festival also announced that it will be providing shuttle services for its concert attendees, starting at $50. Those who avail of the service will be picked up at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach and brought to the festival entrance.

Shuttle services will run all day, starting from 12 p.m. The last shuttle will leave one hour after the music festival each night.

The organizers warned attendees that there will be limited-to-no public parking available near the festival area and encouraged them to make use of public transportation, carpool or avail of their shuttle services.

Something in the Water first made its way to Virginia Beach in 2019. The multi-day music festival was launched "to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach," according to a press release obtained by PR Newswire at the time.

"For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold. Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is Something in the Water," Pharrell said in the press release.