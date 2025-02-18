Residents of a community north of Philadelphia were ordered to continue to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon after a fire at an aerospace factory on Monday evening.

All residents near SPS Technologies in Jenkintown should stay inside, the Township of Abington said.

"We are aware of continued activity at the SPS location and are asking all impacted residents and businesses within one mile to continue to shelter in place and avoid the area until further notice," read a Facebook post from The Abington Township Police Department.

The Abington Township Police Department said the blaze started about 9:43 p.m., firefighters saw the roof was ablaze.

It quickly intensified, causing the Weldon Fire Company to call a second alarm at 9:50 pm, a third alarm by 10:20 pm, and a fourth alarm at 1:11 am, a spokesperson for the Township of Abington said.

68 fire companies worked to extinguish the flames.

Police evacuated the building, and all employees on site were accounted for.

The site remained an active scene while the investigation into the cause of the fire continued.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) along with HazMat teams are monitoring the air quality and runoff water at the site and near the area.

The township closed SEPTA regional rail lines and bus stop pick-up locations, including the lines servicing Glenside and Jenkintown Stations, for safety concerns.