KEY POINTS Reports surfaced that "Squid Game" Seasons 2 and 3 will be filmed simultaneously

Netflix said it is still in the early stages of planning

"Squid Game" Season 2 will begin filming in July

"Squid Game" Season 2 has yet to begin filming, but speculations of a potential third season already being in the works are now circulating online.

On Tuesday, South Korean news outlet Osen reported that Netflix plans to film a second and third season of the hit dystopian drama simultaneously, with both installments allegedly having 13 episodes in total, according to Soompi.

The streaming giant addressed the report via a statement, saying: "In order to create a show that will bring the fans joy, the 'Squid Game' production team is giving their all to prepare for Season 2."

"Because we are still in the early stages [of planning], the concrete details have not yet been decided," it added.

"Squid Game" achieved worldwide success and became Netflix's most-watched show of all time after garnering a total of 1.65 billion hours of viewing in just 28 days following its premiere on Sept. 17, 2021, according to Variety.

The story centers on a highly secretive contest where 456 players participate in a deadly survival game to win KRW 45.6 billion, and the last person standing will emerge as the victor. It became an instant pop culture phenomenon.

Reports of a second — as well as a third — season first circulated in December 2021, when "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS that he was "in talks" with Netflix for another two seasons, The Korea Times reported.

Hwang hinted that the next season would follow the story of Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, and the aftermath of winning the survival competition, the outlet noted.

But it was only in June 2022 that a second season for "Squid Game" was given the green light for pre-production.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang said in a statement published by the streaming giant, before thanking the fans for watching and loving the show.

He added, "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back, [and] you'll also be introduced to Young hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su."

Speaking on the project, executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Tudum, "We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story. But there's definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really, we're focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience."

"Squid Game" Season 2 is expected to begin filming in July. Returning for the second season are Lee, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man — the only surviving cast members from the first installment.