Starbucks is making some changes as it works to improve its customer experience.

Starting Monday when customers order drinks "for here" it will be served in a coffee mug, glass or in a clean personal cup brought from home.

During their visit, the customer will also be able to enjoy free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee or hot or iced tea. A few specialty drinks are excluded from the refill policy.

The coffee giant has also brought back condiment bars with creamer and milk, along with a variety of sweeteners.

The company also announced a new code of conduct. It includes banning threatening language and consuming outside alcohol, along with no smoking, vaping or drug use inside any Starbucks store.

The new rules also ban "misuse or disruption of our spaces."

Starbucks warns that anyone not following rules will be forced to leave the store and workers may call police for help.

Panhandling is also banned. Earlier in the month the coffee chain ended its open-door policy, which allowed anyone, not just a customer, to use its spaces without buying anything.

"We've also heard from customers and partners (employees) that access to comfortable seating and a clean, safe environment is critical to getting back to the Starbucks they know and love," the company stated.

Under CEO Brian Niccol, Starbucks has focused on improving relationships with workers and addressing bottlenecks in the operation process that make it hard for customers to order a cup of coffee.

Niccol's, who made it clear that he wants to perk up Starbucks' decreasing sales by simplifying "an overly complex menu," aims to restore its welcoming, coffeehouse vibe while protecting its staff and patrons.