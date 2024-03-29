Studies have shown that there is a huge overlap or comorbidity between substance abuse and mental illness. While it's hard to determine a causal direction between the two, it's clear that many people with substance abuse issues have a mental illness, and vice versa.

Most of the time, when someone suffering from both substance addiction and mental illness asks for professional help, the said professional is only able to treat one or the other, resulting in complications in the patient's recovery process. The opioid crisis, fueled by over prescription of painkillers, has had further devastating consequences on mental health.

StoneRidge Centers, an Arizona-based provider of inpatient and outpatient mental health and treatment services, says the significant overlap between addiction and mental illness necessitates a treatment plan that effectively addresses both. StoneRidge's groundbreaking Neuro+ Plus treatment includes innovative, scientifically proven, and research-backed therapeutic options such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), qEEG/Brain Mapping, and Neurofeedback. Neuro+ Plus is offered in all four of StoneRidge's treatment tiers – outpatient, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and inpatient.

According to StoneRidge Centers Medical Director and President, Mark Collins, DO, they are able to treat mental illness and addiction issues simultaneously but will give priority to either stabilization or detox, depending on the severity of the emergency. He says that many of StoneRidge's patients have previously gone for either addiction or mental health treatment, but the previous professionals were unable to successfully treat it because of the presence of the other issue.

Dr. Collins says that StoneRidge takes an empathetic approach to addiction treatment, understanding that mental illnesses such as depression, psychosis, and schizophrenia can exacerbate substance abuse and vice versa. Additionally, many patients have been using substances to self-medicate, and it works for a short period. However, this temporary relief results in dependence and other problems in the long run.

"For example, some patients with schizophrenia report that when they use methamphetamine, they stop hearing the voices for a few hours, and they'd rather have a few hours of quiet than none at all. But when the high wears off, the voices come back, and it's even worse sometimes. We also encounter patients that are hesitant to undergo treatment because they're worried about having to go through life without self-medicating with substances," Dr. Collins says.

Another major problem, Dr. Collins adds, is that some patients come in expecting everything to be better in a couple days. However, many of them are misdiagnosed, and most of their medication regimens are outdated or ineffective, which prolongs the treatment time. Substance addiction also complicates the matter due to withdrawal symptoms that need to be managed.

"We frequently tell them that things might get worse before they get better, and that's difficult for them to accept because they think they will be better off using again," he says.

Most other treatment centers have an average length of stay of three to four days, but relapse rates are higher and some patients are back at the center in a couple weeks. On the other hand, StoneRidge's average length of stay is twice as long as other centers' because of its more holistic and comprehensive model, especially when dealing with the dual challenge of mental illness and substance addiction.

What sets StoneRidge apart from other detox centers is that it is run by Dr. Collins, a neuropsychiatrist for over 30 years. He is an expert at finding the right formula for medications that will help patients undergo their detox safely and comfortably. He also encourages patients to talk to him about their feelings and thoughts, including depression, voices, suicidal ideations, etc. StoneRidge Centers is well-equipped to deal with them and all other unwanted symptoms patients may be experiencing.

Daelyn (surname withheld), was a patient at StoneRidge who received inpatient treatment. She was addicted to methamphetamine for two years and had been dealing with severe psychosis and mood swings since the age of 12. She entered StoneRidge's inpatient program to stabilize her condition, which also included epilepsy, receiving TMS and ketamine treatment. Afterwards, she underwent the intensive outpatient program to follow up on her recovery.

"Today, I am stable and more focused on bettering my life," Daelyn says. "[StoneRidge Centers] is supportive, caring and dedicated. You will grow and find tools to get through the rough parts of life."